Ballon d’Or: Luis Díaz and the 30 nominees for the France Football magazine award

Luis Díaz (cen.), in action against RB Leipzig.
Ronny Hartmann. AFP
Luis Díaz (cen.), in action against RB Leipzig.
Karim Benzema, from Real Madrid, starts as the great favorite to win the prize.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 12, 2022, 02:11 PM
The Argentine Leo Messi (PSG and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner) and the Brazilian Neymar (PSG) They have been the great absentees in the list of 30 nominees for this prestigious award that will be presented by France Football magazine on the 17th
October.
(Luis Díaz and the Ballon d’Or ‘have an appointment’: date on which the prize is awarded).
The 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or
– Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) Real Madrid
– Rafael Leão (Portugal) AC Milan
– Christopher Nkunku (France) RB Leipzig
– Mohamed Salah (Egypt) Liverpool F.C.
– Joshua Kimmich (Germany) Bayern Munich
– Trent Alexander-Arnold (England) Liverpool F.C.
– Vinícius Junior (Brazil) Real Madrid
– Bernardo Silva (Portugal) Manchester City
– Luis Diaz (Colombia) Liverpool FC
– Robert Lewandowski (Poland) FC Barcelona
– Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) Manchester City
– Carlos Casemiro (Brazil) Real Madrid
– Heung-Min Son (South Korea) Tottenham Hotspur
– Fabinho Tavares (Brazil) Liverpool FC
– Karim Benzema (France) Real Madrid
– Mike Maignan (France) AC Milan
– Harry Kane (England) Tottenham Hotspur
– Darwin Nunez (Uruguay) Liverpool FC
– Phil Foden (England) Manchester City
– Sadio Mané (Senegal) Bayern Munich
– Sébastien Haller (Ivory Coast) Borussia Dortmund
– Luka Modric (Croatia) Real Madrid
– Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) Real Madrid
– Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Manchester United
– Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) Manchester City
– Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia) Juventus F.C.
– Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) Liverpool F.C.
– João Cancelo (Portugal) Manchester City
– Kylian Mbappé (France) Paris Saint-Germain
– Erling Haaland (Norway) Manchester City.
SPORTS
