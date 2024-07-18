While some of the world’s most anticipated stars have been left disappointed, there have been others who have thrived on the big stage. For the Spanish and Argentine players, winning continental honours has put them even more in the spotlight.

Of course, those who shined on the international stage will have gained a significant advantage in the race for the 2024 Ballon d’Or. With the winner to be crowned at the end of October, the favourites to be named the world’s best player may have changed.

Therefore, those who struggled in these tournaments may have been left out of the competition. For example, Erling Haaland’s chances of winning this year’s award have been affected given that Norway failed to even make it to Euro 2024, giving them fewer opportunities to impress. This has always been a problem for players representing smaller nations.

Players who have performed well this summer will not have harmed their chances of winning the Ballon d’Or. An extra boost will have been given to the Spanish and Argentine squads, as will those who have gone deep in each tournament.

However, international impressions only count so far. James Rodriguez won the Copa America Player of the Tournament award and Colombia finished runners-up, but will not be close to the nominations for the Ballon d’Or.

They may have fallen behind on Manchester City star, Rodriin qualifying. The Spanish general helped his country to a record fourth European crown this summer and earned the Player of the Tournament award following his exceptional performances for the best-performing team at Euro 2024.

Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal also played for Spainthe latter of whom won the Young Player of the Tournament award, but look unlikely to win the Ballon d’Or despite possible nominations. Carvajal’s goal in the Champions League final and his subsequent victory with Real Madrid make him a surprise candidate for the award.

Lionel Messithe current holder of the award, He is rarely too far from the Ballon d’OrThe eight-time champions helped Argentina win another Copa America title this summer, but the South American side relied on Inter star Lautaro Martinez more than anyone else. Fresh from winning Serie A and finishing as the competition’s top scorer, he took home the Copa America Golden Boot after scoring five goals, one of which was the winner in the final.

English star Phil Foden could be among the nominees after winning the Premier League Player of the Season award for 2023/24, but his disappointing performances for the Three Lions at Euro 2024 have surely ended his slim hopes of winning the award.

Bundesliga Player of the Season Florian Wirtzmight have shouted had Germany triumphed at home, but they fell to Spain in the quarter-finals despite Wirtz scoring a late equaliser to take the game into extra time.

Despite Erling Haaland’s relentless goal-scoring propelling Manchester City to a treble, the Norwegian, who missed the World Cup because Norway failed to qualify, had to settle for second place.

In 2018, Luka Modric won the Ballon d’Or after helping Croatia reach the World Cup final, while Jorginho surprisingly finished third in the 2021 Ballon d’Or after winning the postponed Euro 2020 with Italy. However, it is worth noting that both players also won the Champions League in the same year.