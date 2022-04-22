The Ballon d’Or, the prestigious award given by France Football magazine to the best male and female footballerwill be aligned from now on with the sports season, for example 2021-2022, and not with the calendar year, one of the main reforms aimed at making it “more understandable”, the magazine announced this Friday.

Delivered at the end of the year since its creation, in 1956, the trophy will go hand in hand with the football season, from August to July, and will have clearer award criteria, according to the new regulations unveiled by France Football, before

of its Saturday edition.





“It is the opportunity to give a new impulse. Before it was judged on two half seasons. It will be more understandable”declared Pascal Ferré, editor-in-chief of France Football, during a presentation this Friday in Boulogne-Billancourt (periphery

from Paris).

There are several curiosities in the Ballon d’Or, which throughout its history have stood out, such as, Stanley Matthews was the first player to win the award and received the award at the age of 41.



The opposite happens to Ronaldo Nazario, who has been the youngest player to receive the award, since in 1997 he was 21 years and three months old.



In 1989, On the 30th anniversary of ‘France Football’, the French magazine awarded the first special Ballon d’Or to Alfredo Di Stéfano.



