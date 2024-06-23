Vinicius seems to be the favorite to win the Golden Ball this year. The Brazilian, who won LaLiga and the Champions League with Real Madrid, is fighting with Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé and a third competitor according to the Spanish press.
It is clear that this summer’s international tournaments will have an impact on the Ballon d’Or rankings in a few months. For now, Vinicius appears to be on track to lift the top individual trophy after his exceptional season with Real Madrid.
But the cards could be rearranged when the Euro Cup and the Copa América end. Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé could defy the odds if they win with England or France respectively at Euro 2024.
According to the Spanish press, Lionel Messi could suddenly join the race!
The Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo accepts bets: if Lionel Messi’s Argentina wins the Copa América this summer, La Pulga will get closer to a ninth Ballon d’Or.
Despite his departure from the MLS – where he shines with Inter Miami (14 goals, 11 assists in 15 games) -, Messi could win a new Ballon d’Or according to the Catalan media.
The Iberian media remembers that in 2023, Messi’s BDO was already highly criticized, as it was, for many, mainly due to his victory in the 2022 World Cup. A similar scenario could occur next October, especially if Argentina wins the America’s Cup. It’s up to Vinicius and Brazil to do what is necessary to deprive him of it!
