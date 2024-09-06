The 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or were announced on Wednesday evening and provoked a reaction from the football world. Luis de la Fuente, the Spanish national team coach, spoke at a press conference about the upcoming ceremony and revealed his favourites.
Spain made a comeback on Thursday. Against Serbia, the European champions played their first match since July 14 when they won the Euro 2024 final against England (2-1). Before the match, which ended in a goalless draw, Luis de la Fuente revealed in a press conference his favourites for the Ballon d’Or. For him, there are two Spaniards who deserve to receive this distinction: Rodri and Dani Carvajal.
The players he mentioned were not surprising, as the right-back was a star in the Real Madrid team that won the Super Cup, La Liga and Champions League and the midfielder won everything with City in England, but He did not mention Yamal or Vinicius Junior, perhaps the two main candidates to obtain the award.
A choice that the technician explains into the microphone Brand: “I don’t know if there are three or two, but in my opinion, Carvajal and Rodrigo should be two of the candidates for everything, for their track record, for their career. For their current situation and for what they achieved last season, I am clear about it. “, said De la Fuente.
As mentioned above, La Roja’s return will have been disappointing. But there is nothing to be alarmed about, as Spain will have the chance to react on Sunday. Lamine Yamal’s teammates will be in Geneva to challenge Switzerland in the second round of the Nations League. Luis de la Fuente will be able to count on his two favourites for the Ballon d’Or, Rodri and Carvajal, for this match.
