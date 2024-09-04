The magazine France Football and the organization of the Ballon d’Or 2024 revealed on Wednesday the list of the 30 footballers nominated for the most coveted individual award in the world.

The reign of the Argentine star Lionel Messi will fall this year. The captain of the Albiceleste, winner of the last Ballon d’Or -the seventh in his list of achievements- is the great absentee from the list of three competing for the award.

Lionel Messi battles for the ball with Brazil’s Carlos Augusto in the South American classic. Photo:AFP Share

Since 2003, one in Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo was always among the nominees. In this edition, after 21 years, neither of the two world stars appears on the long list.

Mbappé, for his first Ballon d’Or

Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid star who last year played for Paris Saint-Germain, heads the list in which he is accompanied by his teammates, the Englishman Jude Bellingham and the Brazilian Vinicius Junior, These last two were champions of the last Champions League with the Merengue team.

One of the big favourites for the most coveted individual award in the world is the Spanish Rodrigo Hernandez, who was champion with La Roja of the last European Championship and won the Premier League with the Manchester City.

Kylian Mbappé. Photo:AFP Share

The name of City also appears Erling Braut Haaland, the man who last year was the leading candidate to take the crown, but who lost in the final vote to MessiThe Norwegian giant wants revenge this year.

The nomination of the Spaniard is surprising Lamine Yamal, who has just had a spectacular Euro Cup with Spain and at 17 years of age is already fighting for the most prestigious individual title in the world.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on Monday, October 28 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. The event organizers have not yet confirmed the time of the gala.

