The moment leading to the crowning of the 2023 Ballon d’Or is ever closer: through the official channels of the award, the first part of the ranking has been made public, which also sees Barella in 27th place. The announcement of the winner is expected in the evening, around 9pm. Big favorites Leo Messi (2022 world champion with Argentina, already awarded the Ballon d’Or seven times in his career) and Erling Haaland (protagonist of the triple Premier- FA Cup-Champions with City).