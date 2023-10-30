Ballon d’Or 2023, Messi in the eighth, beating Haaland and moving away from Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris speaks Spanish. The 2023 Ballon d’Or, with all due respect to striker Haaland, in the name of Lionel Messi. The Argentine phenomenon wins the eighth trophy in his career, increasingly edging out his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo (who has won 5). The World Cup won by Argentina in Qatar weighs heavily: the last great goal missing from La Pulce’s career (then flew to Miami in the American MLS), achieved after an epic final against Kylian Mbappe’s France. But Spain also wins Aitana Bonmatí (after Alexia Putellas’ one last year), 25-year-old midfielder of Barcelona and the Red Furies, or rather Rosa, who won the Fifa World Cup Women in July in the final against England. For her, the first women’s Ballon d’Or, after receiving the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year 2022/23 on September 1, 2023, in Monte Carlo.

Messi, the World Cup in Qatar in the name of Maradona (photo Lapresse)



Jude Bellingham, Kopa award with… option on the Ballon d’Or: challenge to Mbappè launched

And if the trophy for the best women’s club in the world goes to Barcelona, ​​interesting is the Kopa award for the best Under-21 player in the world. In this case we speak Anglo-Spanish because the winner (after the Blaugrana successes of Gavi and Pedri) is the star of Real Madrid and future king of world football: Jude Bellingham. The 20-year-old midfielder of the English national team is the announced crack of world football, the man who, together with Mbappè, will compete for the prize of best player in the world in the next 10 years, exactly as they did Messi and Ronaldo to date. With the difference that perhaps Jude and Kylan will be teammates in Madrid next year: the French striker is out of contract with PSG, barring any twists and turns, next summer could really be the good one to see him dressed in the camiseta blanca.

Bellingham hero of the Clasico: Barcelona-Real Madrid in the name of Jude

Jude Bellingham knocks out Barcelona in the Clasico: 1-2 for Real Madrid in comeback (photo Lapresse)



Future, but also present: his start to the season was amazing: he paid 103 million to Borussia Dortmund in the summer (and to say that in 2020 30.5 were enough for the yellow and blacks to snatch him from Birmigham), the talent born in Stourbridge (in the English county of the West Midlands) on 29 June 2003, started the season with a bang with very heavy goals. That’s 13 in 13 appearances between La Liga (10) and Champions League (3), as well as 3 other assists (two in the Spanish league and one in Europe). The latest feat arrived over the weekend: double at the Camp Nou in Barcelona which overturned the Clasico by handing the victory in the Cesarini zone to Real Madrid. A torpedo from the edge by kicking almost from a standing start and a goal with insertion into the penalty area by an experienced striker. A player who scores 20-25 goals per season despite not being a striker? “He can easily score all those goals, but obviously we also expect those from the other attackers. We are surprised by what he is doing, today (yesterday, ed.) he surprised me with that powerful shot. Didn’t he rejoice? He seems like a veteran, that goal gave us a great hand. It’s clear that the goal was to win, the draw gave us a boost.” the words of Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid’s victory. In the name of Jude Bellingham.

