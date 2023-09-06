After Karim Benzema’s triumph in 2022, the Ballon d’Or will soon have a new winner: the ceremony will take place on October 30, 2023 and, through its official accounts, Ballon d’Or has released the names of the 30 candidates for victory: Haaland’s Manchester City dominates, winner of the treble, Messi’s Argentina, world champion, is well represented. The Albiceleste captain and Benzema are the only ones not playing in a European championship. Among the excellent excluded is Cristiano Ronaldo, always present in the top thirty names from 2004 to 2022.