The most prestigious individual prize will be awarded on 30 October: on the list, Kvara and Osimhen for the Neapolitans, Lautaro and Barella (the only Italian) for the Nerazzurri
After Karim Benzema’s triumph in 2022, the Ballon d’Or will soon have a new winner: the ceremony will take place on October 30, 2023 and, through its official accounts, Ballon d’Or has released the names of the 30 candidates for victory: Haaland’s Manchester City dominates, winner of the treble, Messi’s Argentina, world champion, is well represented. The Albiceleste captain and Benzema are the only ones not playing in a European championship. Among the excellent excluded is Cristiano Ronaldo, always present in the top thirty names from 2004 to 2022.
THE LISTJosko Gvardiol (Leipzig/Manchester City)
Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)
Andre Onana (Inter/Manchester United)
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/Al Ittihad)
Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)
Kevin DeBruyne (Manchester City)
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid)
Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt/PSG)
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Naples)
Ruben Dias (Manchester City)
Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
Yassine Bounou (Sevilla/Al Hilal)
Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)
Julian AlvarezManchester City
Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/Barcelona)
Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)
Lionel Messi (PSG/Inter Miami)
Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
Kim Min-Jae (Naples/Bayern Munich)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Harry Kane (Tottenham/Bayern Munich)
