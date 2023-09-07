Barella and Lautaro (photo Lapresse) among the candidates for the Ballon d’Or

Ballon d’Or 2023, Barella the only Italian candidate

France Football announced the list of 30 candidates for the 2023 Ballon d’Orwhich will be assigned on October 30th.

There is the 2022 winner Karim Benzema, as well as Leo Messi, Haaland, Mbappé and Griezmann.

And again the players who dragged the Napoli to the Scudetto Kim Min-jae, now at Bayern, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskheliaand the Inter fans Nicholas Barella (only Italian), Lautaro Martinez and Onana (now at United).

Ballon d’Or 2023, Haaland challenges Mbappè and Messi. The candidates

Here are all the candidates for the Ballon d’Or: Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Rodri, Lautaro Martinez, Robert Lewandowski, Kim Min-jae, Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe’, Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane, Josko Gvardiol, Jamal Musiala, Andre’ Onana, Mohamed Salah, Bukayo Saka , Kevin De Bruyne, Jude Bellingham, Randal Kolo Muani, Bernardo Silva, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nicolò Barella, Emiliano Martinez, Ruben Dias, Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, Ilkay Gundogan, Yassine Bounou, Julian Alvarez, Vinicius Junior.

Women’s Ballon d’Or 2023, from Carmona to Redondo: how much Spain ‘world’

The list of candidates for the women’s Ballon d’Or has also been made official, with six Spanish players: Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Millie Bright (England), Linda Caicedo (Colombia), Olga Carmona (Spain), Rachel Daly (England), Debinha (Brazil), Kadidiatou Diani (France), Mary Earps (England), Patricia Guijarro ( Spain), Yui Hasegawa (Japan), Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden), Sam Kerr (Australia), Mapi Leon (Spain), Katie McCabe (Ireland), Hinata Miyazawa (Japan), Lena Oberdorf (Germany), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria) , Ewa Pajor (Poland), Salma Paralluelo (Spain), Alexandra Popp (Germany), Hayley Raso (Australia), Alba Redondo (Spain), Guro Reiten (Norway), Wendie Renard (France), Fridolina Rolfo (Sweden), Jill Roord (Netherlands), Khadija Shaw (Jamaica), Sophia Smith (USA), Georgia Stanway (England), Daphne Van Domselaar (Netherlands).

Maignan, Onana and the candidates for best goalkeeper

Finally, these are the candidates for the Yashin trophy which will reward the best goalkeeper: Mike Maignan, Yassine Bounou, Andre’ Onana, Ederson, Brice Samba, Emiliano Martinez, Thibaut Courtois, Aaron Ramsdale, Dominki Livakovic, Marc-Andre’ Ter Stegen. Finally, the candidates for the Kopa trophy for the best under-21 player of last season: Jude Bellingham, Gavi, Jamal Musiala, Eduardo Camavinga, Pedri, Xavi Simons, Alejandro Balde, Antonio Silva, Rasmus Hojlund, Elye Wahi.

