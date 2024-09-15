The Israeli Army Radio said that the ballistic missile was launched from Yemen and exploded in an area near Modi’in in central Israel.

She pointed out that the missile’s path reached about two thousand kilometers, and the time required for a ballistic missile to cover such a distance is about 15 minutes.

The former commander of the Israeli air defense system, Zvika Chaimovich, said that the missile took about 13 to 15 minutes to reach its target, which is considered “a very long time compared to other threats.”

Chaimovich confirmed that the missile was detected early and attempts were made to intercept it, but “the results are not clear yet.”

However, the Israeli Army Radio said that the missile took a “very long time” to be identified and successfully intercepted.

Channel 12 confirmed that Israeli army Investigates why the missile failed to be detected before it reached central Israel despite the long distance it traveled from Yemen.

The missile was detected by the surveillance systems, but the question the IDF asked was, “At what stage did this happen?” and whether it was already too late to conduct a successful interception when it comes to a long-range heavy ballistic missile.

And it was Israeli army It was announced on Sunday morning that a ballistic missile was launched from Yemen towards Israel near Tel Aviv.

The army confirmed that a surface-to-surface missile penetrated the airspace. Israel It came from the east and fell in an open area, causing no injuries, but it started a fire.

Israel fired a number of interceptor missiles at the rocket, both from the Arrow system and the Iron Dome, and interceptor missiles were also fired at large fragments, for fear of causing damage.