1 was rescued while taking the children out of the bill, one died

Baliya

Two children hailing from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, got into trouble during the hunt. The animal would have been able to enter it with great difficulty, but after hunting an animal named Sahi in the dark of night, two innocent children entered the bill behind it.

After this, a lot of effort was made to remove the children from the villagers. To save the lives of the children trapped in the bill, the surrounding brick was cut and the soil removed. During this time a child came out safely but a child died due to being stuck in the same bill.

According to Ballia police, two boys named Sagar and Rahul entered a bill in a village in Bairia tehsil to catch a porcupine. Sagar trapped in the bill was taken out with great difficulty. At the same time, when Rahul was removed by holding his leg, he died from his knee. Police sent a body of the body and sent it for postmortem.