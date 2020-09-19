The girl from Sikkim, admitted to UP’s Ballia District Hospital, went missing under suspicious circumstances. The family has accused the police of kidnapping the girl. The Chief Medical Superintendent of Ballia District Hospital says that the girl was undergoing treatment, but was forcibly discharged by the police and taken with her, the girl is missing since then.On the other hand, a police team is trying to recover the girl. Social organizations also staged a sit-in in the district hospital premises to recover the girl. It is being told that the girl, a native of Sikkim, was found unconscious on the roadways by Sujata Dorje alias Priya Ballia. After which he was admitted to the district hospital.

He was undergoing treatment at the hospital. It is being told that after two days of treatment, a policeman forcibly took Priya with him under pressure on the doctor. She has since been reported missing. The Chief Medical Superintendent said that information was sent to the police to send the woman to Nari Niketan, but in the meantime a soldier named Sujit Yadav came and took the girl with him forcibly discharged.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. BP Singh is talking about conducting an FIR against the culprits in this case. At the same time, when social organizations came to know about this, they started a sit-in demonstration in the district hospital for the recovery of the girl. In this case, Sadar Kotwal Vipin Singh says that teams will be sent to Sikkim along with other districts of the state for the recovery of the girl, strict action will be taken against the culprit with the recovery of the girl.