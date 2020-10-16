On Thursday, bullets were openly opened in Durjanpur, Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, for allocation of quota shops. Tej Pratap Pal, brother of Murray Jayaprakash Pal, alleges that accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh is special of BJP MLA Surendra Singh. Under his pressure, the police banished the accused after the capture. Here the MLA has given a disputed statement in this case. He described the incident as a reaction to action.Surendra Singh, MLA from Bairia Assembly who has been in controversy over his statements, has also given a controversial statement in the Ballia firing case. In a statement given to a channel, he said that if someone attacks the family, the person in front will react to the action.

Ballia news: BJP leader shot dead in front of ruckus, SDM and CO at government quota shop, accuses BJP leader

Surendra Singh said, ‘You people are calling him an accused. He killed his father with a stick. If you kill someone’s father, someone’s mother, someone’s sister-in-law and someone’s daughter-in-law, there will be a reaction to the action. ‘

Hazari Singh, son of BJP MLA Surendra Singh from Bairia assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, beat a Dalit employee with kick bribes over the selection of BLO. After this incident, there was an atmosphere of chaos in the Tehsil campus. Later, the angry employees demonstrated fiercely at the police station for lodging an FIR against Hazari.