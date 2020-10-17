Highlights: Beria MLA Surendra Singh came in support of the accused party in the Ballia murder case

The MLA himself reached the district hospital for medical treatment of the accused people

Surendra Singh said, if the other party’s case is not registered, then they will go on fast unto death

Bairiya MLA Surendra Singh wept, telling the accused party’s trouble

Baliya

In the presence of administrative officials over the allocation of a quota shop in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, the case of death due to bullet was heated when on Saturday Baria BJP MLA Surendra Singh went to get medical treatment of the family of main accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh. Were. While listening to the accused side in the district hospital, the MLAs got emotional and upon seeing this, they burst into tears.

Death fast warning

During this, BJP MLA Surendra Singh said that we are completely alone in the fight for justice. He said that the government officials are not trusting the words of the people. If the case of the other party’s Tahrir is not filed in this case, then they will hit the road and take the path of Satyagraha. He said that he is also ready to give up his life by fasting.

The MLA said that many people have also been injured from the other side, but neither they are being medically examined nor is there a case against Tahrir. In such a situation, they will have no choice but to satyagraha.

BJP denies relations, MLA told close

Explain that the party district president had claimed that he is not associated with the BJP, regarding Dhirendra Pratap Singh. On the other hand, the Beria MLA had revealed his proximity to the main accused Dhirendra on the media camera. Dhirendra, the main accused in the shootings case, is seen defending Baria MLA Surendra Singh openly. The same Dhirendra Pratap Singh has also spoken about his innocence through a video message.

Dhirendra has said that whose bullet died on the spot, he does not know but he is innocent and he has not fired. The police raided several places to arrest the other accused in the shootout but failed to catch the main accused. In this case, the police have so far been able to arrest only two of Devendra Pratap Singh and Narendra Pratap Singh, brothers of the main accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh.