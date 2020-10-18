BJP’s top leadership is angry with MLA Surendra Singh, who came in favor of Dhirendra Singh, the accused who shot the quota allocation in Durjanpur village of Ballia. It is being told that he has been called to Lucknow. The MLA can be questioned on the whole matter.

In fact, BJP MLA Surendra Singh openly took the side of accused Dhirendra Singh and questioned the police of his own government. Describing the police action as one-sided, he has demanded the handing over of the entire case to CBCID.

UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh summons party’s MLA Surendra Singh (in file photo) over his statements in connection with Ballia incident. A man had died after bullets were fired during a meeting for allotment of shops under government quota, in Durjanpur village of Ballia. pic.twitter.com/iTfGGtxcB2 – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 18, 2020

On Saturday morning, BJP MLA Surendra Singh reached the police station with the women and children of the family of accused Dhirendra Singh. The MLA said that the people of Dhirendra’s family were also injured, so their FIR should be written but the police said before the case of medical, then the MLA went with the whole family to CHC but no doctor was found. Due to the absence of a doctor at CHC, the MLA reached the district hospital with the accused family. On getting the information, SP of Ballia has also gone to the district hospital.

Let us tell you that for the allocation of two shops of Gram Sabha Durjanpur and Hanumanganj in Revati area of ​​Ballia district, an open meeting was organized in the panchayat building on Thursday afternoon. SDM Baria Suresh Pal, CO Baria Chandrakesh Singh, BDO Baria Gajendra Pratap Singh as well as the police force of Revathi police station were present in the meeting. During the meeting, the shop of Durjanpur was not agreed. Later, when the decision was made to vote, a ruckus ensued.

According to eyewitnesses, the officials adjourned the meeting as soon as the commotion took place and started leaving. However, the police was also present on the occasion. After the meeting was adjourned, the two sides started fighting. During the fight, former army soldier Dhirendra Pratap Singh opened fire, injuring another person Jayaprakash alias Gama Pal (46) resident Durjanpur. It is being told that Jaiprakash had four bullets.