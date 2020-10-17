Highlights: MLA Surendra Singh, who openly favored accused Dhirendra Singh in the Ballia firing case, is now on the radar of the High Command

MLA Surendra Singh, who openly favored accused Dhirendra Singh in the Ballia firing case, is now on the radar of the BJP High Command. According to sources, BJP national president JP Nadda has expressed displeasure over Surender Singh’s attitude. According to sources, Nadda has spoken to State President Swatantra Dev Singh and conveyed a clear message to MLA Surendra Singh and asked to stay away from the investigation of Ballia case.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP state president Swatantradev Singh summoned MLA Surendra Singh from Bairia. Let me tell you that BJP has been very bad on the MLA’s stand in the firing case. The opposition including Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also targeted the government on this issue.

Opposition raised questions on supporting the accused

Opposition parties are also constantly attacking the BJP over this. On Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted and questioned Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda, whether he is standing with the BJP MLA supporting the culprit? Priyanka had asked that if this is not the case then why is Surendra Singh still in the party. He also questioned the Yogi government of the state about his stand. He had said that the BJP government should tell with whom she stands in the Ballia murder case.

The MLA told the reaction to the action on the Ballia case

MLA Surendra Singh from Beria area of ​​Ballia was seen supporting the accused Dhirendra Singh on this issue right from the beginning. He first described the matter as a reaction to the verb. He said that earlier the other side had beaten up Dhirendra Singh’s family. Not only this, the MLA is accused that he went with the family in favor of Dhirendra Singh and met the police.

Surendra Singh was warned to go on fast unto death

Surendra Singh also cried with Dhirendra Singh’s family, whose video went viral. On the morning of 17 October, MLA Surendra Singh arrived at the Revathi police station to lodge a complaint against the other party. He had said that if a case is not registered against the other party, he will go on a fast unto death.

The main accused caught after three days

Meanwhile, the main accused of the Ballia firing, Dhirendra Singh has been arrested three days later from Lucknow. UP STF also questioned Dhirendra and his henchmen at an undisclosed location on Sunday. UP police had increased the reward on all the accused to 50-50 thousand rupees. Police say that the accused will be prosecuted under the National Security Act and the Gangster Act.

What is the whole matter?

An open meeting was held in the Panchayat Bhavan on Thursday afternoon for the allocation of two shops of Gram Sabha Durjanpur and Hanumanganj in Revati area of ​​Ballia district. SDM Baria Suresh Pal, CO Baria Chandrakesh Singh, BDO Baria Gajendra Pratap Singh as well as the police force of Revathi police station were present in the meeting. During the meeting, the shop of Durjanpur was not agreed. Later, when the decision was made to vote, a ruckus ensued.

According to eyewitnesses, the officials adjourned the meeting as soon as the commotion took place and started leaving. However, the police was also present on the occasion. After the meeting was adjourned, the two sides started fighting. During the fight, former army soldier Dhirendra Pratap Singh opened fire, wounding the other side’s Jayaprakash alias Gama Pal (46) resident Durjanpur. It is being told that Jaiprakash was hit by four bullets and died.

