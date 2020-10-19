Highlights: Dhirendra Singh, the main accused of firing in Ballia Durjanpur village, was sent to jail for 14 days.

Dhirendra was produced in the District Court this morning, the CJM sent for 14 days judicial custody

UP STF arrested Dhirendra Singh W from Janeshwar Mishra Park, Lucknow on Sunday morning

Baliya

Dhirendra Singh, the main accused of firing in Ballia Durjanpur village, was sent to jail for 14 days. Dhirendra Pratap was produced in the Ballia District Court this morning where the Chief Judicial Magistrate ruled to send him to 14 days judicial custody. UP STF Dhirendra Singh was arrested from Lucknow on Sunday.

Direndra Pratap Singh, the main accused in the Durjanpur Goli Case of Revati police station area of ​​Ballia, was brought to the District Court at 10 am under tight security, where he was produced before the CJM. The CJM jailed him for 14 days on judicial custody. Meanwhile, the police can apply to the court to take him on remand anytime.

Earlier, Dhirendra was brought back to Ballia police station after a medical examination. From here he was taken to court. UP STF arrested Dhirendra Singh W on Sunday morning from Janeshwar Mishra Park, Lucknow, three days after the incident. Please tell that Dheerendra was absconding since the incident. A reward of 50 thousand rupees was declared on him. Dhirendra Singh released the video and declared himself innocent.

The family demanded a CBI inquiry

There were 10 police teams in search of Dhirendra Singh. Police say action will be taken against the accused under the National Security Act and the Gangster Act. Two more accused along with Dhirendra have been arrested on Sunday. After Dhirendra Singh, a total of 5 people have been arrested in this case so far. Here, Dhirendra’s family has demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.

What is the whole matter?

An open meeting was held in the Panchayat Bhavan on Thursday afternoon for the allocation of two shops of Gram Sabha Durjanpur and Hanumanganj in Revati area of ​​Ballia district. SDM Baria Suresh Pal, CO Baria Chandrakesh Singh, BDO Baria Gajendra Pratap Singh as well as the police force of Revathi police station were present in the meeting. During the meeting, the shop of Durjanpur was not agreed. Later, when the decision was made to vote, a ruckus ensued.

According to eyewitnesses, the officials adjourned the meeting as soon as the commotion took place and started leaving. However, the police was also present on the occasion. After the meeting was adjourned, the two sides started fighting. During the fight, former army soldier Dhirendra Pratap Singh opened fire, wounding the other side’s Jayaprakash alias Gama Pal (46) resident Durjanpur. It is being told that Jaiprakash was hit by four bullets and died.