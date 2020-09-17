Highlights: Big scam in Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana in Ballia, UP

Asha workers and employees looted heavily

60-65-year-old women given money by showing pregnant

Ballia CMO set up 3-member committee for investigation

Baliya

A big scam has surfaced in Ballia under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. Asha Bahu and departmental employees have been looted and looted in the scheme with sixty lumps. In Nagra PHC of the district, embezzlement of lakhs has been done by showing large number of ineligible women eligible. In Nagra PHC, 77 ineligible women have been shown to be beneficiaries of the scheme by forgery.

There is a provision of giving 6 thousand rupees from the government to pregnant women under PM Matri Vandana Yojana, but the city PHC of Ballia was rigged in this scheme. With the collusion of Asha Bahu and departmental employees at Nagra PHC, dozens of ineligible women have been fraudulently benefited by the benefits of the scheme. Many women over the age of 60-65 years are also reported to be benefited.



Computer operator accused of breakup

Not only this, after the matter came to light, departmental employees have now got involved in the case. Rita Devi, who works under the unit that runs the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana at Nagra PHC, said that by not submitting the application forms of the scheme to them, the concerned computer operators are submitting the forms directly. Work is being done ignoring the standards.



CMO formed a committee to investigate

In charge of PHC Nagra, Dr. S.K. Gupta said that he had summoned the correspondents related to the beneficiaries from the concerned computer operator, but no letter has been made available to him so far. Whose information they have given to their high officials. At present, CMO Dr. Jitendra Pal has said to constitute a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the whole matter. Along with the investigation of all concerned about the scheme, investigation action has been claimed in the entire district.