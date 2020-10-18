Highlights: Dhirendra Pratap, the main accused in the Ballia firing, was arrested from Lucknow by the STF

Baliya

Dhirendra Pratap Singh, the main accused of murder in a shootout involving allocation of a quota shop in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested from Lucknow by the STF. After the arrest of Dhirendra, the family of the deceased Jai Prakash Pal expressed happiness and demanded that he be hanged. Suraj Pal, elder brother of the deceased, said that the arrest of Dhirendra Pratap Singh is a matter of happiness. Now he should be hanged with severe punishment.

Compensation and job demands

Pal also made a demand that the deceased was the only earning person in the Jayaprakash family. Now after his death one of his sons should be given a government job so that he can maintain his family. He also demanded government compensation of 50 lakh to the family of the deceased.

The brother of the deceased has also appealed for police protection to the family. He said that the government should do something about the way in which we are trying to implicate people in fake cases.

What was the matter

Explain that in the ongoing meeting regarding quota allocation, firing was allegedly done in the presence of the police, in which Jai Prakash Pal died. After the incident, the main accused Dhirendra was absconding. His capture had become an enigma for the police.

A reward of Rs 50,000 was declared against all the named accused after seeing the matter complicated. A total of 8 nominations and 25 unidentified cases were registered in the case.