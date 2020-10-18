Highlights: Yogi government preparing for strict action against main accused after UP’s Ballia firing

Action will be taken against gangster act and NSA on accused, illegal property will also be seized

A total of 10 accused including 8 named and 5 named accused out of 25 unknown arrested in FIR

Baliya

The main accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh has been arrested in the murder case of middle-aged for allocation of quota in open panchayat. DIG Azamgarh Range Subhash Chandra Dubey has indicated to take strict action on Dhirendra. Ballia Police has left for Lucknow to take Dhirendra Singh arrested in Lucknow.

A total of 10 accused have been arrested in this case, including 8 named and 5 named accused out of 25 unknown. DIG Dubey said that the main accused will be prosecuted under the gangster, NSA. Apart from this, the illegal assets of the main accused will be seized under section 14 (1). Along with this, the DIG said that along with the border districts, Bihar Police was also constantly being approached for the arrest of the main accused. After all the siege, the accused was arrested.

Dhirendra, the main accused in the Ballia shootout, arrested by STF from Lucknow

Many cases have also been registered in the past

A charge sheet was filed against Dhirendra in the case of threatening the supply inspector over the phone in 2019 and a charge sheet is currently pending in the court in this regard. The DIG said that such action will be taken in the case that any further person should think several times before executing such an incident. Ballia Police will return with Dhirendra by Sunday evening or Monday morning. Police will also investigate the weapon used in the murder by interrogating Dhirendra Pratap Singh.

Police taking cognizance of MLA Surendra Singh

On the issue of filing FIRs for the victims of the other party in this case, the DIG said that whatever matter has been raised by MLA Surendra Singh in this case, cognizance will be taken. There is a mixed reaction to the arrest of Chief Minister Dhirendra in Durjanpur village. The family of the deceased Jayaprakash expressed happiness over this arrest.