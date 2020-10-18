Direndra Pratap Singh, the main accused in the Durjanpur bullet case, has been arrested from Lucknow by the STF. Police officials have spoken of taking action against Dhirendra under gangsters and the NSA. The police team has also left for Lucknow to pick him up. In the midst of this development, Bairia MLA Surendra Singh, standing close to Dhirendra, is standing on the demand of the people of his side to settle the case on the basis of Tahrir. Surendra Singh has sent a medical report of the injured people of Dhirendra’s side to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Chief Minister’s Office, demanding justice for the victims.On Saturday, the video of the baria MLA, who was emotional while giving medical treatment to the people of Dhirendra’s side in the district hospital, went viral on social media. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the party high command summoned him to Lucknow and asked him to present his case in this entire matter. Barya MLA Surendra Singh said that he has informed the party president Swatantra Dev Singh about the whole matter. If party sources agree, then Surendra Singh has been given a warning to avoid rhetoric, expressing his displeasure with Surendra Singh’s statements.

Said- will also meet Additional Chief Secretary

MLA Surendra Singh says that in this case he will also meet the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), so that the victims can get justice. In the meantime, he has also sought time from the Chief Minister’s Office, on getting the time, he will speak to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Beria MLA Surendra Singh says that one person died during treatment while also from Dhirendra’s side. In such a situation, the other party should also be sued on the basis of the supporters of Dhirendra and the family.