In a dispute over a government quota shop in Ballia, BJP leader Dharmendra Singh allegedly shot dead a youth in front of SDM and CO. This incident occurred in broad daylight, stirring up the entire area. In this case, CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered the SDM, CO and other officers-policemen present on the spot to be suspended with immediate effect. However, politics has also started regarding this incident.

All opposition parties and their leaders, including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party, have targeted the state government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the pretext of this incident. National President of Youth wing of Congress Srinivas B.V. Tweeted, ‘If not this jungle raj? Dhirendra Singh, close to BJP MLA Surendra Singh from Ballia, shot and killed a person in front of SDM and DSP in broad daylight.



‘An incident that defied law and order in Ballia’

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party also targeted the state leadership by tweeting the video of the incident. The SP tweeted, the ruling officers are openly challenging law and order. A horrific incident that defied law and order in Ballia has come to light where a BJP leader shot and killed a young man Jai Prakash Pal in front of SDM and CO. The BJP leader also escaped after being shot in front of the police.



AAP demand, officers also filed murder case

Aam Aadmi Party state president Sabhajit Singh said that law and order in the state has deteriorated. The SDM and CO are murdered in the presence, not behind the back, and these officers only remain mute spectators. The officers are as guilty in this murder case as the accused BJP leaders, so a case of murder should be registered against these officers as well.