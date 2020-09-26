Ballet Review Pirate of the National Ballet is a high-class ballet spectacle for the hungry

The corona crisis has also affected the National Ballet’s masterpiece: the orchestra is smaller than usual and Anna-Marie Holmes directed the rehearsals remotely from the United States.

Pirate at the National Opera. Implementation of choreography by Anna-Marie Holmes according to Marius Petipa and Konstantin Sergejev, music by Adolphe Adam, Léo Delibes, Cesare Pugni, Ricardo Drigo, Ludwig Minkus and others, Conductor Philippe Béran, visualization Bob Ringwood, lighting Neil Austin, National Ballet, main roles Maria Krčmář, Alfio Drago, Jun Xia, Abigail Sheppard and Tuukka Piitulainen.

Slave trade, Catalan Turks, poisoned roses, sleeping gardens, battles and romance offered by the National Ballet’s classic Le Corsaire or Pirate. The whole cake is still caressed with the glamor of old Hollywood color movies.

Above all, the National Ballet Pirate however, with its fine solos and double dances, it offers the stars of classical ballet. However, it is pointless to expect depth from the plot that binds them together.

The beloved bandit chief Conrad is being captured in the harem of Turkey’s lustful pasha. Reimat pirates set out to save the maiden. Follow the amazing adventures that lead from the seas to the luxurious palace of Pasha.

Like the stage spectacles of the era, multi-stage twists culminate in a catastrophic scene – in this case, a terrible storm. It seals the fate of lovers.

Ballet based loosely Lord Byronin 1814 to a highly romantic poem published Corsair, which inspired, for example Verdin to compose an entire opera and Berliozin orchestral work. Ballets were also born at a fast pace, first to Milan then to London. The roots of the current ballet go back to the 1856 version of Paris, which has then continued its journey through many hands.

Authenticity Pirate there is no need to wait for a description of cultures. 19th-century ballet and opera spectacles used fantasies from distant lands to provide mostly approximate local color. And that’s enough in ballet. Ethnic generalizations catch the eye of the modern viewer, as a villain when there is a lustful Turkish hubby.

During its history Pirate however, the tones have changed – as has almost everything else throughout the ballet. For example, it has accumulated less than ten composers and choreographers at least half of it. It is therefore more or less a collective creation.

Now in Helsinki The interpretation to be seen is based on the longtime ballet master of the Imperial Ballet of St. Petersburg Marius Petipan version, which later moved to Moscow as well. From there, the implementer of the version we see Anna-Marie Holmes went to get an interpretation for the Boston Ballet. It was brought to Helsinki in co-operation with the English National Ballet.

On the way west, the rational work condensed into two and a half hours. That is, the momentum is enough. Bob Ringwood Stylish in themselves in the style of the 19th century, but according to the way of the time, the “oriental” scenes drawn from the wind follow each other as if by fast-forwarding.

Our ballet group handles the sprawling ensemble in style, and the soloists of the premiere occupation were impressive. Maria Kochetkova radiated as the heroine of the work in harmony. As his girlfriend Abigail Sheppard dance requires solos in accordance with their role more peppery.

Michal Krčmář as a hero, did his usual reliable work. There were enough other influential male roles: Jun Xialla was in his jumps and interpretation of strength and Tuukka Piitulainen made the role of an apt villain. The biggest surprise of the evening had been dancing at the National Ballet for some time Alfio Drago, whose great jumps and stage radiation made the audience excited.

Corona crisis has left its mark on Helsinki Pirate. The orchestra had to be reduced. However, it’s not that dangerous when it comes to a bit of circus-like action music. In addition, Anna-Marie Holmes had to direct the exercises remotely from the United States – with the help of practitioners who visited here, of course.

The previous classic novelty of the ballet was lukewarm Cinderellainterpretation two years ago. Pirate instead offers a varied selection of cakes. The eyes widen long after the performance. The different thing is what’s left when the sugar hop subsides.