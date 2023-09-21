Ballet flats, which have become a trend this season, have been called dangerous for the feet. Publishes material on this topic New York Post.

Celebrities began wearing these shoes en masse in 2023. Among the stars who followed the trend were Duchess Meghan Markle, supermodels Hailey Bieber and Martha Hunt, as well as actress Katie Holmes, TV star Kylie Jenner and other influencers. Among other things, paparazzi have repeatedly photographed guests of past Fashion Weeks wearing ballet shoes.

However, orthopedist Robert Khorramian from California spoke about the dangers of ballet shoes for its owner. The doctor explained that walking in them can cause Morton’s metatarsalgia or plantar fasciitis. In addition, wearing ballet shoes often leads to the destruction of fatty tissue under the foot, which can lead to the development of corns and calluses.

In June, traditionally women’s clothing became fashionable for men. According to journalist Marta Sundak, we are talking about a style called “balletcore,” which turned out to be one of the main trends of 2022.