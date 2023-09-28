Ballet | Director of the National Ballet: There is no talk of weight in the house at all, and that’s why many dancers are left to deal with the matter alone

The artistic director of the National Ballet and researchers tell how body peace could be achieved for dancers in ballet as well.

HS published an article on Monday, where young ballet dancers talk about their unpleasant experiences in ballet teaching. Distorted relationships with one’s own body and eating emerged as problems.

Body positivity and body peace have become common themes in social discussion, but their adoption is still at a stage. Ballet struggles with this as well.

The trend setter of classical ballet in Finland is the National Ballet. Javier Torres has been the artistic director of the National Ballet since August 2022. In his opinion, the body ideal of a ballet dancer combines two aspects: function and aesthetics.

By function, he means the dancer’s physical ability to perform the movements required by ballet: not all bodies are capable of, for example, the right kind of articulation, i.e. moving a single body part in a certain way. Balance and tiptoeing are also essential skills in ballet.

Javier Torres.

More problematic half is that famous aesthetic. According to Torres, extreme thinness became fashionable in ballet in the 1970s and 1980s in New York, from where it spread to the world.

“I believe that the trend is changing, and we must strive for that change. Aesthetics and health should belong together. Health should not be sacrificed for aesthetics, whether it’s dancing, gymnastics or something else,” says Torres.

He is aware that dancers’ weight is a sensitive topic of discussion. Torres describes that the National Ballet is now at a crossroads, where weight is either left unsaid completely or learned to speak about it safely.

“ “As a leader, my responsibility is to show what I think are healthy bodies on stage.”

“We don’t talk about weight because it can be a traumatic topic for some, but now people are dealing with it alone. We need to get rid of the culture of fear so we can start discussing the topic in a healthy way.”

The matter is solved, among other things, with various trainings, Torres says. For the past year, the staff of the National Ballet and the Ballet Academy under its leadership have been taught emotional intelligence, which has helped them understand each other and the teachers to understand their students better.

Torres himself does not like to watch very thin dancers on stage. At one audition, he didn’t hire a dancer because he didn’t look healthy.

“As a leader, my responsibility is to show what I think are healthy bodies on stage. We don’t aim for underweight or overweight, but for health,” he says about the choice of dancers.

“The artistic end result and its quality are the most important.”

Ballet culture has been recently studied in Finland. Assistant professor of creativity management at Aalto University Astrid Huopalainen and PhD in management and organization at Turku University of Economics Summer Port have studied, among other things, the bodily agency of ballet dancers, the dancers’ audience relationship and the management of ballet organizations.

Their research paper on the topic was published in 2022 in the scientific journal Organization.

According to Satama, self-criticism and extreme discipline stem from the internalized ideals of ballet.

“Every dancer has them, not just practitioners or directors,” he reminds.

Suvi Satama, Ph.D., Turku University of Economics.

The admiration of thinness and long limbs is also often justified by “lines”, i.e. the desired forms of dance positions and movements. For example, long legs emphasize the movements and the choreography can thus come into its own.

Satama has interviewed, among other things, several ballet dancers from the National Ballet for the research it has done with Huopalainen. In discussions about body ideals, athleticism, i.e. a body capable of peak performance, has also come to the fore in recent years, not just thinness, he says.

Satama believes that, at least in the National Ballet, the spectrum of dancers is becoming more diverse. Huopalainen reminds that the public also has power in directing change.

“Ballet’s traditions are strong and go back a long way in history. Changing them and gendered structures takes time. Not only the operators of the dance floor themselves, but also the audience has a responsibility, they pay for the tickets. They can demand more diversity on stage.”

In ballet organizations, aesthetics are also determined by the vision of the artistic director. Management in art organizations, such as the National Ballet, has traditionally been understood as hierarchical, and according to Satama and Huopalainen, dancers would like to be heard more in decision-making.

Aalto University assistant professor Astrid Huopalainen.

“The artistic director has often changed at the National Ballet. Neither they nor the performers are provided with the required, in-depth training or coaching on how to lead dancers, who are often artistic and vulnerable individuals, required by the task,” says Satama.

However, based on the interviews conducted by Satama, the sense of togetherness among the dancers at the National Ballet is good.

Javier Torres says that he was in management training a couple of months before starting at his laundry and for a year in addition to his work. His trainers are those who have led the Australian Ballet for 20 years David McAllister and working life and emotional intelligence coach Ben Nothnagel.

Torres has also studied the physical and psychological health of dancers and lectured on the subject around the world for over 20 years. Leadership methods are worked on to be more constructive at the National Ballet every day, he assures.

“Discipline is one of the beautiful aspects of ballet if it is taught in the right way.”