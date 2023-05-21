The Popular Party would regain control of the Murcia City Council if the results of the poll carried out by the consulting firm GAD3 for LA VERDAD are produced in the municipal elections of 28-M.

The PP candidate, José Ballesta, would forcefully prevail in the elections next Sunday, with an estimated vote of 42.7% that would allow him to obtain 14 councilors in the Regional Capital City Council, only 1 of the 15 mayors which grants an absolute majority.

The popular ones would grow by 7.8 percentage points compared to the previous elections of 2019 and would add 3 more councilors than they achieved 4 years ago. In this way, Ballesta would retake the baton, which he lost in March 2021 due to a motion of no confidence by PSOE, Podemos and Ciudadanos, the latter party with which he governed in coalition at the beginning of the mandate. Despite not reaching an absolute majority, PP would not need Vox, because in the constitution session of the City Council after going through the polls, if there is not a candidate who obtains 15 supports in the vote carried out by the elected ediles (half plus one from the corporation), the head of the list with the most votes in the elections is directly proclaimed mayor. So, if GAD3’s predictions for LA VERDAD come true, only an unlikely alliance of the left with Vox could block José Ballesta’s way back to La Glorieta.

With these results, only an unlikely alliance between Vox, Podemos and the socialists would cut off the popular leader’s path to La Glorieta

José Antonio Serrano’s PSOE, for its part, would suffer the wear and tear of these last two years of government in the municipality of Murcia. The Socialists would be the second political force with 26.4% of the votes, which would translate into 8 councilors in the corporation. Compared to 2019, it would lose 2.5 percentage points and one mayor, since it now has 9. The distance with Ballesta’s Popular Party would be 16.3 points, when in the elections 4 years ago it was just 6.

For its part, Vox is the party with the most notable growth. The candidacy headed by the national deputy Luis Gestoso would obtain 18.9% of the votes, which would place it in a range of between 5 and 6 councilors, very close to doubling its current representation. Vox obtained 10.2% and 3 councilors in the last municipal elections, which would increase its support on 28-M by more than 8 points.

In fourth position would be the coalition Podemos-Izquierda Unida-Alianza Verde. The survey estimates that the list headed by Elvira Medina could aspire to get between 1 and 2 councilors, with an estimate of 5.8% of the vote. In 2019, the purple formation, which was presented without IU and whose number one was Ginés Ruiz Maciá (who today is part of José Antonio Serrano’s socialist candidacy), reached 6.4% of votes and 2 seats in the Hall of Municipal plenary sessions of La Glorieta.

Citizens, for their part, would be left without any representative in the municipal corporation. His candidate for mayor, Pedro García Rex, would not even reach 1% of the votes (0.8%), so he would lose the four councilors that Mario Gómez got in 2019, when he obtained the support of 13, 5% of voters in the municipality of Murcia. The orange formation began the legislature governing in coalition with the Popular Party, but after two years it changed partners and joined the PSOE.

Podemos would resist despite the fact that its leader from four years ago left for the PSOE and could keep its two representatives

Other parties such as Más Región-Verdes Equo, Hola Pedanías, Valores, Murcia Libre, Por Mi Región, Communist Party of the Peoples of Spain (PCPE) and Third Age in Action are running in the municipal elections in Murcia. Among all, they reach a vote estimate of 4.8%, which the survey groups under the heading ‘Others’. The barrier to obtain representation in the city councils is 5% of the votes, while to enter the Assembly it is 3%.

The survey consists of 400 surveys carried out in the municipality of Murcia, carried out between April 26 and 27. In other words, the telephone interviews were carried out before important changes in circulation in the city were implemented as a result of the works of the mobility plan, including the closure to traffic of the bridge of Los Peligros and part of the street Floridablanca, in the neighborhood of Carmen.

The sampling error of the poll is ±5.0%, higher than in the regional survey that this newspaper published last Sunday (±3.2%). GAD3, the company that carried out the study, is a consultancy that has gained prestige in the polling field, after being the only one that predicted the absolute majority of Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla in Andalusia.

Government assessment



On the other hand, the study carried out by the consultancy GAD3 for LA VERDAD questions the 400 respondents from the municipality of Murcia for their opinion on the management carried out by both the local, regional and central governments. In the case of the Murcia City Council, 35.2% of those interviewed have a negative perception of the work of the PSOE and CS government team in the last two years, while 18.5% see the management as good.

35% of respondents have a negative perception of the management of the City Council in the last two years

In the case of the Executive chaired by Fernando López Miras (PP), there are also 32.2% of those surveyed in the most populous city in the Region who rate its management as bad, while 17% consider it good. In other words, a lower percentage of positive perception than José Antonio Serrano’s team.

The one with the worst image, without a doubt, is the Government of Spain. 55.8% of participants in the electoral survey (which means almost 6 out of 10) describe the Executive’s management as “bad”. Only 16.6% called it good. This data allows us to conclude that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, bills the mayor of Murcia.

Likewise, 60% of residents of the city of Murcia would consider a change of party at the head of the regional government positive after 28 uninterrupted years of the PP, while 24.4% would see it negative. Similarly, for around half of those surveyed in the GAD3 survey for LA VERDAD in the municipality of Murcia (48.1%), the general situation in the Region has worsened in the last legislature. 23.7% respond that it remains the same, while for 26% it has improved.

The popular ones take 35% of the previous Ciudadanos voters The GAD3 survey for LA VERDAD also offers an analysis of the transfers of support between the different parties in the case of the municipality of Murcia. Thus, the rise of the Popular Party would be due to a large extent to the collapse of Ciudadanos. José Ballesta retains 73% of his 2019 voters and attracts 35% of those who at the time voted for Mario Gómez, then orange leader. He would also be capturing the PP candidate from previous Vox voters (12%), although he also transfers 10% to Luis Gestoso’s party. José Antonio Serrano’s PSOE would retain 68% of its support from 4 years ago. The only party that would receive a transfer is from Podemos, although only 16%, despite the fact that the candidate of the purple formation in 2019 is now ranked number 7 on the socialist list. PSOE’s problem is that 21% of its voters in the last electoral appointment now say that they will not vote or that they are still undecided. José Antonio Serrano still has days ahead to mobilize them. There is also an important bag of undecided voters for Ciudadanos (30%) and Podemos (29%) from 4 years ago. Another third of the former voters of the orange formation respond in the survey that they will not vote or they will vote blank.