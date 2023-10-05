Thursday, October 5, 2023, 00:07



| Updated 09:33h.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

There were few doubts, and it has finally been confirmed that the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, will not lead the municipal representation in the Hispanidad parade that is celebrated this Sunday, the 8th, in New York. The Murcian councilor has declined his participation after the tragic fire at the nightclubs in the Las Atalayas area, in which thirteen people died.

Ballesta had been invited as the highest authority, along with other representatives from New York, other Spanish towns and Latin American countries, to open the parade that will run down Fifth Avenue. This event has been commemorating for more than half a century the first sighting of America by Christopher Columbus’ ships and on this occasion the Nuestra Señora de La Antigua Choirs and Dances, from the El Candil de Monteagudo huertana club, participate. It is the first time that there is a representation of the Region of Murcia.

The members of the club, about sixty in total, will leave this Saturday for the North American city, and the pedestrian, David Campoy, will do so a day before.