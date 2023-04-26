Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 6:29 p.m.



The Popular Party candidate for mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, announced this Wednesday that he will request European funds to pay for the extension of the tramway to the Carmen station, the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital and the El Palmar district. Ballesta made this announcement from Brussels, where he held a working meeting with the vice-president of the Regional Development Commission, Isabel Benjumea, and the spokesperson for the Spanish Delegation of the Popular Group, Dolors Monserrat, to obtain financing to expand the tram route. The meeting was also attended by the spokesperson for the Popular Party of Murcia, Rebeca Pérez, and the councilor Marco Antonio Fernández.

Ballesta explained that the Popular Group will present a project in September to obtain European funds for the tramway in the next calls.

In the same way, the popular candidate indicated that he will try to negotiate the arrival of funds from the European Union (EU) in Murcia to “execute real alternatives that allow solving the mobility problems that currently exist in the municipality. For this, he will request an extension of the deadlines for the execution of the works ».

For her part, Rebeca Pérez explained that the objective of the municipal PP is “to reverse the chaos that the PSOE has generated in the city with its mobility works and to amend the problems caused by the socialists.”

From the Popular Party they assured that they will review “the dysfunctions created in all the neighborhoods by the socialists, adopting the necessary measures to improve the lives of Murcians and meet the demands that they have been moving in recent months.”

In this way, Ballesta announced that the lines of action for mobility in the city will be presented and discussed at the mobility conferences that the municipal PP will hold in the coming days.