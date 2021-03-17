None of those who have been partners in the Murcia City Council during the first two years of the current legislature (PP and Ciudadanos) regret having signed the coalition agreement. This was stated yesterday by the mayor Jose Ballesta, who added that “by looking back, apart from being useless, you run the risk of becoming a pillar of salt.” The popular regidor did make it clear, during statements to the media, that have always been “for dialogue, for consensus and for moderationn, trying to put calm so that everything works well ». But “there are people who are in other things, in other goals and ambitions, and I can do little about those behaviors.”

A few days ago, when registering the motion of censure against the mayor that he signed together with PSOE and Podemos, the leader of the orange formation in the Consistory, Mario Gomez, He also commented that he did not regret having reached that pact with the popular ones in June 2019.

«We already warned you that it was not a blank check and that we were defending a political project to work in unity of action; and it is the same that we have said now to the candidate for socialist mayor, “he said then.

Ballesta yesterday insisted, as he did last Friday, that what happened in the Region of Murcia with the presentation of motions of censure by PSOE and Citizens In the regional governments (which will be voted today and tomorrow in the Regional Assembly) and Murcia (yours, to which Podemos has adhered, it is voted on March 25) is part of a pactist strategy between Cs and PSOE, in which they have used this Community as a “laboratory, a test tube of policies that transcend” the municipality.

The accusations made by his former partners about harassment, harassment, pointing out and threats, among others, “are vain excuses to seek a justification for what is simply a political operation in which some try to save a difficult situation to try in a last effort to consolidate at the national level ”, referring to Ciudadanos, and others“ divide their adversaries to further consolidate power ”, by the PSOE.

“We know that they have been planning for months and what is unfortunate is that they have chosen Murcia, being able to do it elsewhere,” added the councilor.

“We are not in it”



Ballesta once again pointed out that “we are not” in the game of trying to reverse the motion of censure, something that he also commented last Friday. “Someone legitimately, with sufficient votes, has decided to present this initiative and what I feel is that no one is thinking about Murcia or its reputation.”

“There are people who are in other things, in other goals and ambitions, and I can do little about those behaviors”



In his opinion, all these actions were doing “irreparable damage to honor, dignity, and in this regard that Murcia and the people of Murcia deserve, and that is regrettable.”

He considers that “the plot” has been concocting “several months” in an attempt by Cs to consolidate at the national level



The first mayor, finally, said that both he and the rest of his team these days are going to continue with their work, “without rest and without reservation, in body and soul” to attend to the affairs and needs of the citizens of the municipality . “That is our commitment.”

Cs, no plugins



On the other side of the coin, the four councilors of the Municipal Group of Citizens, await the arrival of the voting day of the motion of censure without an office to go to, since the councilor withdrew the powers that they had delegates on Thursday passed “by logic”, as indicated then by sources from the popular mayor’s office.

Yesterday, after the visit the day before to Madrid to participate in the National Executive of the orange formation, the councilors went to their respective offices to collect their belongings. “We have not had any problem so far, beyond the fact that we have been discharged from Social Security and have not even been released, as the opposition councilors have,” said Citizen leader Mario Gómez.