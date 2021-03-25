José Ballesta said goodbye to the mayor of Murcia City Hall, showing off his character and his taste for literature. In his speech, full of quotes from María Cegarra, Carlos V and Jon Juaristi, there were no reproaches for those who presented the motion of censure to remove him from his position, but instead he chose to thank both his team, the rest of the councilors and Murcians, for having allowed him to serve as mayor during these legislatures.

Until now the first mayor began recognizing that his speech was “the most difficult of his life. Not because of the form or the moment, but because of being able to find the words to express gratitude. He assured that he was leaving “without any resentment or resentment, this does not fit in my beliefs. But it is also that the socially resentful person becomes bitter alone and, unlike other sins, it does not bring pleasure, it condemns you for having suffered without compensation ».

Of his party colleagues he stressed that they are “honorable Murcians, whose only heritage is their honor. They have given the best of themselves for their land. The only veiled reproach he dedicated to the opposition was to remind them that his group did not assign itself “moral hegemonies, nor did it claim monopolies of honesty, nor insufferable ethical arrogance. Humility, which covers so many shortcomings, is not a teachable subject but nothing negligible ».

Finally, he wished “a good journey and that the wind always blows in his favor” to the new corporation. «I will carry with pride having been in charge of this institution. To be mayor of Murcia is to feel an intimate pride to have been born in this land and to be loyal to it ».