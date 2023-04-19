The new names on the list that the popular candidate for mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, has prepared for the upcoming elections on May 28 are already known. For his new project, Ballesta will have the former deputy Ascensión Carreño, whose name is among the top ten.

In addition, as LA VERDAD has been able to learn, the president of the Central-West District Board, Diego Avilés, is also on the list, although below. Likewise, the already former mayor of El Palmar, Verónica Sánchez, who was dismissed by the current mayor, José Antonio Serrano, after leaving Cs and signing for the PP, joins the candidacy.

These names are added to those of the general director of Citizen Security and Emergencies, Fulgencio Perona, and the general coordinator of the popular municipal group, José Francisco Muñoz Moreno, both confirmed this Monday.

Likewise, they have finished completing the list of councilors from the hard core of the Ballesta team, since, according to party sources, nine of these councilors will be part of the candidacy. Among them, the municipal spokesperson and regional coordinator of the PP, Rebeca Pérez, despite the fact that she had sounded in the popular gossip as a possible candidate on the list for the Regional Assembly.

It is expected that this Saturday the party leader, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, will travel to Murcia to present the candidates of the 45 municipalities of the Region of Murcia.