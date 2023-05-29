With the gown on from early morning and back to teaching and academic work. This is how José Ballesta faced the first day of his return to La Glorieta, or more properly speaking, the minus 20, since this is the number of days that must elapse until the plenary session of Constitution of the new municipal corporation is called. “This is a strange situation,” said the mayor-elect, aware that, despite the legitimacy received in the form of votes during the day this Sunday, he will not be able to take the reins of the City Council until mid-June.

“During these days we will begin to think about the distribution of powers and the administrative reorganization, although it is true that there is work done because I have not remodeled my team much,” commented the team professor, who must begin, among other issues, by designating an economic manager of the Consistory after the departure of Eduardo Martínez-Oliva, and who fully puts the professor of Financial Economics and Accounting at the University of Murcia, Mercedes Bernabé, in the pools. That of “politics has been learned and cried” seemed to be intuited after her words.

If the night ended late, the exams of the subjects that Ballesta teaches at the Faculty of Medicine do not wait for anyone. «Some student has told me something about the elections; I found others yesterday voting, instead of with the books, “he commented as he left the classroom where these tests were held on the Health Campus, in El Palmar, under the care of another teacher. At that moment he entered another congratulatory message to his mobile, although not just any one. “José María Aznar tells me that he can’t get me to pick up the phone,” he confessed just before returning the call to the former president of the Government and fellow party. Yesterday’s results not only give support to the popular project, but also to the so-called ‘Ballesta brand’. Not surprisingly, he has obtained 5,000 more votes in the municipality of Murcia than the winner of the elections at the regional level, Fernando López Miras.

“I feel very responsible for this support,” the future councilor confessed, emphasizing that what cannot be expected in any way are the daily services and problems of the people: those that concern “lighting, water or sanitation service, the cleanliness of the city, the care of parks and gardens or the state of traffic ». These emergencies do not close the door to the big projects with which they come to “transform the municipality, because, if not, you are a mere manager,” he defended.

And within these, Ballesta is “aware” that he has left many promises on the table that he must fulfill during these four years or, at least, “leave on track.” «We already did it with San Esteban; He was there to bid and there he continues, “he explained, putting his finger in the management of his predecessor. He will have free hands for this task, since he does not depend on any agreement with third parties for his execution, a relief for his training. «We already governed alone in the first legislature, with understandings on one side and the other. In the second the formula did not go well, but let no one think that this is going to be an exercise in pride and/or arrogance; We will continue to seek political agreements and civil society to express their opinion regarding those decisions that alter daily life and, even more, if they are irreversible.

It will not finally be that third group on which to rely, after achieving an absolute majority, Vox, a party that tried and sold an assault on cadres and popular militants in districts. However, the electoral results show that the Popular Party won the elections in the territory of 61 of the 67 municipal boards, and in two thirds of them with an absolute majority. “Maybe the people of the districts had a different criteria about how we acted in them, contrary to what some said that we mistreated them”.

Serrano justified in a recent interview with LA VERDAD his government’s management of these peripheral nuclei, which has not been perceived as especially notable, due to the ties of the pact he had with his partner, Cs. “We never gave in to anyone in certain positions,” Ballesta defended. That may have cost the government in 2021, or not… “The main surprises were the people of Cs, who found out the day before about an operation that came from Madrid and that did not respond to reality,” he asserts.

The truth is that the new City Council has not yet been constituted and the municipal PP is forced to restart, if it ever stopped, the electoral machinery with the call for general elections for July. “This way we will not be able to start working for real until September, although we will make every effort to get down to it,” he concluded. To this we must add that he will not be able to get rid of the extraordinary exams in July or September. “If you start with the subject you have to finish it,” he commented shortly before receiving a new congratulations from a colleague, an Economics teacher. The question is whether he will also terminate his project in four years.