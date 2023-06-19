The first measure – and almost also the second – of the new government of José Ballesta in relation to the mobility plan left inherited by José Antonio Serrano and which was criticized so much by the popular during his time in opposition, has not been long in coming. Thus, the Murcia City Council, with the new councilor as the main representative, has sent two separate letters to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge to request a moratorium on the completion period and justification of the works that are underway, in particularly with regard to the implementation of the BTR lines – or what is the same, to the segregated bus lanes – and to the transport nodes located in the Circular square and in the surroundings of the Floridablanca garden.

The documents submitted indicate that “this mayor’s office has learned of the current state of these municipal works and of the different incidents that have arisen, which require the immediate adoption of agreements to guarantee the technical feasibility and completion of the same, which will also entail the inclusion of suggestions and concerns of neighborhood groups, the result of a joint reflection process”. Said request, municipal sources expect, will result in an extension of the term until December 31, compared to the current time limit, which is set for July 31. The prior consultations formulated by the members of the new government suggest that the response will be positive from the Ministry, although this may take time, so some measures could be adopted now.

The same sources thus defend that this extension will give the new government team a longer term to address “the modification and initiation of the stoppage procedure, where appropriate, within the corresponding margin, of the mobility works.” However, they specify that the decisions to be adopted will not imply a stoppage or reversal of everything executed or pending execution, but that they will act “from common sense, moderation, consensus, technical rigor and legal requirements”. In fact, they speak of “surgical actions” -since as Ballesta said a few weeks ago “these plans are largely irreversible”- that avoid prolonging the “stress introduced into the city, so that it recovers the pulse of normality”.

In this way, the possible modifications will look especially at those works that present a “greater affection, centrality and social dimension”, without clarifying which ones it is about specifically, and will be decided after a “deep analysis by experts, associations, merchants and affected neighbors”, in order to reverse the “problems”, which in his opinion have been created. To this end, Mayor Ballesta will hold the first meetings this week with neighborhood groups to agree on the actions to be taken, among them the members of the Close My Neighborhood Platform, now constituted as a neighborhood association with the name Murcia-El Carmen, and that they agreed to postpone the meeting set for last week to the days after the new councilor took office.

Likewise, the first meeting of the new Mobility Observatory will take place on June 28, within which “proposals prepared by national and international experts” will be analyzed, as Ballesta announced during the electoral campaign. They are aware in La Glorieta that this process and roadmap must also go hand in hand with “the immediate implementation of the new transport model”, which involves, in the first place, the approval of new budgets municipal. The new executive will have to press for this, since it is in December when the transitory concession of the lines to districts, currently in the hands of Monbús, expires, and all without forgetting the situation in which the extension of the urban lines contract finds itself. , which manages Transportes de Murcia.

Stop the felling of trees



The request for the moratorium is the first measure adopted, or the second, depending on how it is seen, since also on Monday morning, Ballesta has ordered the stoppage of what he has described as “massive felling of trees throughout the municipality of Murcia”, in what has been another of the workhorses of the popular during the last electoral campaign. In this way, the mayor has transferred an instruction to all the municipal services of the City Council “so that they do not authorize the elimination of any more copies for mobility projects” and transmit this point “to all construction managers.”

The trees that were being removed were mainly those located on the route of the new bike lanes which, due to their design, pass behind the bus stops for accessibility reasons, forcing the removal of the tree pits located at these points. The letter thus states that “no felling, pruning or transplanting of any specimen should be carried out, taking extreme protection and maintenance measures for each of them.”

Faced with this decision, the socialist Carmen Fructuoso, who was councilor for Sustainable Mobility until a few days, pointed out that there are still 26 trees to be removed to comply with the projects that are being carried out, specifically on Teniente Montesinos, Primero de Mayor and Juana avenues. Jugán, in the streets of Buenos Libros and Mayor de Espinardo and under the motorway and it was considered the solution to adopt in the case of opting for its maintenance to articulate the new bike lanes.

Vox calls for immediate suspension



On the other hand, the entire Vox Municipal Group -still pending constitution- reported on Monday morning that they have sent a letter to the municipal government, signed by its six councilors, urging the immediate suspension and reversal of all projects of mobility, “just as Ballesta announced that he would do in the campaign and that he even continues to appear on his website.” “We have toured all the works in progress of the mobility plan in progress today morning and none are stopped,” added Luis Gestoso, the spokesman in the City Council for the Santiago Abascal party.

Gestoso, who spoke like this before knowing the request made to the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge by Ballesta, indicated that “according to what we have verified with technicians from the European Union and the Commission, in charge of managing and granting these funds, Through a meeting with MEPs from various countries, the work can be stopped immediately by decree of the mayor’s office. Given these words, sources from the new municipal government defended that they are “a responsible government, with a vocation for service and that is guided by common sense”, for which the measures must be adopted “according to economic, temporal and technical criteria” and always , they insisted “with common sense, moderation, consensus, technical rigor and legal reserve”, even more so knowing that there are current contracts in execution.

The Vox spokesman considered, however, that “with a successful bidder you can negotiate” and appealing to these contracts is using excuses for a bad payer. In addition, in the face of the “surgical” actions put forward by the new popular government, Gestoso insisted on a total reversal, opening lanes, restoring traffic to them and returning the 2,000 lost parking spaces, as well as articulating an “alternative plan” that looks at also to traffic in districts, “solving deficiencies and reconverting those investments.” Thus, he defended, for example, that in roads where the works are completed, such as Pío Baroja in the Infante neighborhood, “those colorful colors should be eliminated, leaving them as they were, since the bus lanes, as has been verified in Madrid, of less than four kilometers are inoperative and only generate more traffic jams, increasing pollution”. He also defended that the money that has already been spent in its development – “not even 15% of what was planned,” he said without referring to any source – “is negligible in relation to the mess it generates.” In this line, he opted to combat pollution “with greater fluidity of circulation through traffic light regulations” or building “a large green lung of 400,000 square meters, as we proposed for La Fica.”