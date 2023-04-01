José Ballesta took advantage of a regional meeting of the Popular Party this Saturday to exhibit electoral muscle ahead of May 28, when he hopes to obtain his third consecutive victory and recover the mayoralty of Murcia, lost in 2021 due to the motion of no confidence by PSOE and Ciudadanos (Cs ). The popular candidate for La Glorieta added to the nearly 300 militants gathered in the Algezares municipal auditorium, at the I Regional Convention on Decentralization of the PP, the presence of three Cs and one Vox expedany.

The leaders of the liberal formation in the meetings of El Palmar, Verónica Sánchez; Gea and Truyols, María José Rodríguez; and Los Dolores, Ismael Gálvez; as well as Francisca García, former president of Santo Ángel for the party of Santiago Abascal, attended the call after her recent affiliation with the PP. And sources close to the negotiations confirmed to LA VERDAD, that days ago he advanced these movements on the right, that another footstep of Cs will follow in his footsteps: Antonio Ramírez from Los Garres.

Making a veiled allusion to the accusations of corruption, the argument for the eviction of the City Council by socialists and liberals, Ballesta wanted to defend the honesty of the representatives of the PP before journalists. And he highlighted one of the strong concepts of his next campaign: “closeness.” “We trust in decentralization, we believe in neighborhood councils, we trust in the local mayors and we do not conceive of that veil of uncertainties, that feeling of distrust and even sometimes of insidiousness in relation to the impeccable work that these people do in favor of their neighbors”.

Territories with 60% of the population



In this context, Ballesta claimed that there is a management of different powers in the 59 districts and eight neighborhoods of the municipality, which cover a thousand square kilometers and 60% of the population, by “neighbors who live in the same districts, in the the same streets and that they know each other perfectly and that are at the service” of the residents.

Already during the convention, the current PP spokesman in the Murcia City Council stated that “with the policies that the Popular Party will apply, the districts will once again be spaces for coexistence and freedom, in which the opinion of the neighbors will be heard and attended ». And he promised to grant “more tools, powers, budget and management capacity to the villagers and their municipal boards, so that they can effectively resolve the daily issues raised by the neighbors.”

In the absence of presenting the components of his electoral candidacy, Ballesta advanced that the program will include the ‘Recover’ Project, “an individualized shock plan to fine-tune the 67 district boards and districts.” He specified that the objective is “to triple, in the first three months of the next term, the human and material resources allocated to cleaning, minor works, lighting and parks and gardens.”

“These areas are, together with security, the main concerns that the residents have transferred to the PP during the meetings held with more than 10,000 residents, within the framework of the ‘Murcia Impulsa’ Project,” said the popular leader. And he added that in the meetings held in more than 50 districts and districts, the party received more than 2,000 proposals.

Miras shows his “respect” for Valcárcel’s “personal decision” to unsubscribe

The president of the PP of the Region of Murcia and head of the autonomous Executive, Fernando López Miras, showed this Saturday “the most absolute respect” to the resignation of the former president of the Community Ramón Luis Valcárcel to his militancy in the PP to avoid being filed for his prosecution in the ‘La Sal case’. The also president of the Autonomous Community described as a “personal decision” the step taken by Valcárcel, until now honorary president of the party, after learning about the opening of an oral trial and that the Prosecutor’s Office asks him for 11 and a half years in prison for various crimes of corruption. “The most important thing,” said López Miras, is that his training continues to work to “defend the general interest of Murcians,” and especially families.

Regarding these measures, he cited that the more than 8,000 businesses in the Region supported by self-employed workers “can now apply for aid” to deal with the consequences of the economic crisis, linked to the war in Ukraine. And he recalled that from Monday, families will be able to ask for help to face the rise in mortgages. López Miras appeared before the journalists together with the mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo; the general secretary of the regional PP and mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo; and by the Deputy Secretary General for Decentralization of the PP, Fulgencio Perona. And he contrasted his “model” with that of the PSOE, which “is far from reality and makes detrimental decisions for the Region, such as cutting the Tagus Transfer, underfinancing, the diversion of 54 million from the Mar Menor and an AVE that takes three and a half hours and has exorbitant prices ».

He blamed the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, and José Vélez, who in the next few days will leave the Government Delegation to face his candidacy for the Presidency of the Community. But he also reproached that “from here, no one with the militant card of the Socialist Party of the Region of Murcia has raised their voice” against the Government of Spain, because they are “at the service of Pedro Sánchez.”

López Miras also criticized the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, for not informing her of her visit to the Region on Monday to address the regeneration plan for the Mar Menor and regretted that “this is the institutional level that the ministers of the Socialist Party have who come to the Region of Murcia». And on the proposals of the PP in terms of decentralization, he pointed out that it was not planned to address the territorial model, which includes issues such as regionalization and the creation of the province of Cartagena. «What is going to be proposed is, above all, the model of neighborhood councils in districts and in councils; and also how to give more autonomy in the management to our representatives in those neighborhood councils and how to improve that model of closeness to the citizen.