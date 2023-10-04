“Whoever falls” and “whatever the cost.” These have been the expressions used during these days by the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, and the current Councilor for Urban Planning, Antonio Navarro Corchón, to refer to the purification of administrative responsibilities related to the fire of the three Las Atalayas nightclubs last Sunday . As LA VERDAD has learned, this Wednesday Ballesta himself took the first measures in relation to the officials involved in the unexecuted cessation of activity files for the year 2022, ordering that they be separated as a precautionary measure, while the internal investigation launched continues.

Although the identity and number of public employees affected by this decision have not been revealed, it is assumed that among them must be the inspector who contacted the Teatre company and that for unknown reasons did not seal the premises, as and as ordered by the previous mayor of Urban Planning, Andrés Guerrero, as well as his superior in the activity inspection service.

Almost surreal was the press conference last Monday in which it was reported that two of the damaged premises had not had a business license for a year and a half. Both the previous head of the department, Andrés Guerrero, and the current one placed direct responsibility for this situation on the technicians, since the former had issued a sealing order in October 2022 that was never executed, a circumstance of which, in addition , assures that he was not informed.

This point, that of the first councilor’s communication, was fully accredited this Wednesday after the publication by LA VERDAD of the document signed by Guerrero himself. Likewise, this newspaper collected the content of the report drawn up by the inspector, in relation to the execution of this order, in which he stated that “in response to the order to cease the activity and the warning of forced execution – without making reference to both to the necessary seal -, once contacted with the owner – of the aforementioned premises -, they declare and provide justification for the presentation of the technical documentation that they were missing for the processing of legalization.

From there, no one in the municipal Corporation is able to offer an official explanation, for the moment, about what subsequently happened with said record and why the aforementioned seal was not consummated.

It also leaves the situation uncovered, raising doubts about how many establishments may be in an irregular situation similar to that of the Teatre and Fonda Milagros nightclubs. The lawyer of the Teatre room, José María Caballero Salinas, assured this Tuesday that there are “a lot of establishments in the municipality that are operating without a license.” Precisely this Tuesday, the Association of Online Consumers and Users, Consumur, demanded that the Murcia City Council report on all the inspections carried out at Teatre since its authorization in 2008 and until the date of declaring the cessation of activity. Likewise, he asked to know “if we are facing an isolated incident or we can find more premises operating without authorization.”

They assure from the Municipal Corporation that Mayor Ballesta has also given orders to carry out a raid to check whether this statement corresponds to reality, examining, especially, how many termination orders, if any, could be weighed without execution. However, no specific data in this regard has been offered at the moment with the argument that the situation of numerous premises is being reviewed, which lengthens the data screening process.