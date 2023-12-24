«My main wish for this Christmas is that all your dreams come true. But for this we are all going to work together, united, arm in arm, during this next year to turn those dreams into reality. This is how the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, addressed the residents of the town in his Christmas message.

In a video in which he reviews the different events and leisure offerings that the city has during these holidays, the mayor defends that, despite the fact that Christmas has “some common traits throughout the world, here, in our “Earth, has its own elements, unmistakable and indefinable, that make it unique, different, and that adapt to the way of being of the Murcians.”

«Our traditional nativity scenes appear, kneaded from the mud of our irrigation ditches and exquisitely crafted by the hands of our artisans. This year, exceptionally, the best-known Nativity scene, the Salzillo Nativity Scene, is exhibited in the historic Plenary Hall of the Murcia City Council. Don't miss the opportunity to see it,” encourages the mayor.

Furthermore, Ballesta urges the citizens of the capital to feel “the healthy pride of our condition as Murcians. Let's enjoy the legacy of generations of Murcians who put all their effort into leaving us an unmatched cultural wealth, a unique and exclusive personality.

Finally, the first mayor wished “peace, prosperity, happiness and joy for this Christmas and always” to all the people of Murcia.