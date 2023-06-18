The new mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, who will preside over corporation number twelve in the Murcia City Council and, after the third attempt, with an absolute majority, excitedly appealed for the transformation of Murcia “thinking about the future, where our children and grandchildren can develop”; a mission that, he said, had to be shared from the municipal government “with each and every Murcian” in all the streets, neighborhoods and districts of the municipality. “The time has come to look to the future and not to the past” and “I can’t do it alone”.

Ballesta stood out in his investiture speech as mayor, once the three candidates who presented themselves to preside over the Murcia City Council had voted, that he believed in a municipality “territorially structured”, with an urban balance and services; with a sustainable development around a protected orchard; without abandoning local businesses and avoiding housing problems that force people to move away from their workplace.

«I believe in an open, plural and cosmopolitan Murcia, vibrant, full of intensity in its streets and squares»; in “the well-thought-out and best-executed municipal projects”; and “I believe in agreements that transform society to make it move forward,” he also pointed out.

“We are not account administrators or auditors, but transformers of social reality” Jose Ballesta Mayor of Murcia

Ballesta, who defended that “the hour of generosity and broad-mindedness” had arrived, warned all councilors of the corporation that this was a moment “to feel the greatness of the institution” and to “transcend our personal aspirations ». To his family, in particular, he thanked them for having them by his side and warned them that this is a job “of maximum commitment and dedication, from dawn to dawn; from Monday to Sunday and 365 days a year. Likewise, he stressed that municipal government councilors “are not account administrators or auditors, but transformers of social reality.”

He did not say anything, however, about the mobility plan in progress (if he was going to paralyze it, or when, or how he was going to do it) nor did he give more details about those twelve strategic projects that he presented last year, among which included building several tunnels to connect different parts of the city. Some projects that he, he said during the electoral campaign, he would start executing in the first hundred days of his mandate.

In his first speech at the event this Saturday, this time when he presented his candidacy, Ballesta stressed that “there are many expectations that have been placed on us and we will all gain credibility if we are able to meet them.” He emphasized that “to govern is not to overwhelm nor to be in opposition is to destroy” and indicated that this was the moment to “remove any type of nostalgia for distant times or resentment and animosity for near times.”

Opposition “loyal and vigilant”



The heads of the list of the other two parties with representation in the City Council, José Antonio Serrano, from PSOE, and Luis Gestoso, from Vox, in their previous interventions as candidates, ensured an opposition “loyal to the mayor and his team, but above all for Spain and for Murcia”, according to Gestoso; and “critical and constructive” to work so that “the municipality advances and that no one is left behind, because we carry it in our DNA,” said José Antonio Serrano.

Gestoso told Ballesta that he will have the support of his group “if it is good for Murcia and for Spain” and that they will ensure that he reaches the mayor’s office and the government team “even the voices of the last corners of the municipality” of Murcia.

They will be “demanding” to carry out the “resounding mandate” of the polls to “banish left-wing policies”, among which he highlighted the 2030 Agenda, “so harmful to freedom”, and “indoctrination” through “of the beach bars”. And he ordered the mayor to comply with “a common point” of both parties, “the repeal, stoppage and reversal of the works of the mobility plan”, which is possible, he said, according to the Brussels technicians. For this reason, after the investiture speech, Gestoso was upset that Ballesta did not make any reference to this point.

“Not extending the tram line to the Carmen railway station and to El Palmar would be a historic mistake” Jose Antonio Serrano Leader of the opposition (PSOE)

For his part, José Antonio Serrano, defended that the PSOE always seeks “the common interest and progress” of all citizens in decision-making and always with “transparency.”

He returned to defend the mobility plan that he launched last year, after achieving the mayoralty by winning the motion of no confidence in March 2021, to “improve the life and health” of Murcia, and with which the car does not It will be the first option for commuting around the city. A backbone element of the municipality in which, he said, the extension of the tram line to El Carmen and El Palmar cannot be neglected either. “Not to do so would be a historic mistake.”

new skills



After 12:15 p.m. this Saturday, the act of constituting the new corporation of the Murcia City Council and the election of the new mayor ended. The municipal mandate in Murcia began with 15 PP councilors, an absolute majority; eight councilors from PSOE and six from Vox, none of whom repeat from the previous corporation.

In a meeting with the media and to questions from them, Ballesta indicated that he had not yet finalized the distribution of the portfolios among the members of the new Murcian executive and that it will be tomorrow, Monday, when “in all probability” it will be communicated and signed. powers decree.

The mayor stated that, although he had already spoken with the vast majority of the councilors, he still had to speak with some. “It is not a job that is done from the top, but by talking with them, because they have their experience and knowledge and they also advise me.”

He added that, “obviously, it is sought that the people who are going to dedicate themselves to certain skills, due to their personal character, their knowledge and studies, adapt as much as possible to them”, along with their previous work history.

«Everything is predictable and you will see how it will work out well; this is very serious and we are not going to do experiments », she concluded.

In this phase of elaboration of the competences of each department, everything seems to indicate that there will be one in which the Treasury and Mobility portfolios are unified and that of Urban Planning will be maintained, both with some additional competence. Although there are officially no names for any of them, José Francisco Muñoz and Antonio Navarro Corchón (who would recover this portfolio) sound like their headlines. Another competition that also seems clear is that of Sports, which would be assumed by Corvera’s expediter, Miguel Ángel Noguera.