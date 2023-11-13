Lithuania may deprive ballerina Ilze Liepa of citizenship for supporting Russian policies

People’s Artist of Russia, ballerina of the Bolshoi Theater Ilze Liepa was subjected to a wave of criticism in Lithuania because of her statements in support of Moscow against the backdrop of hostilities in Ukraine. She may face deprivation of Lithuanian citizenship for “discrediting the state.”

The Migration Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic appealed to the relevant authorities with a request to evaluate the ballerina’s statements. As the department indicated, if it is established that with her statements the famous artist creates a situation that threatens national security, the authority will appeal to the President of Lithuania with a petition to deprive Liepa of Lithuanian citizenship.

Photo: Alexey Mayshev / RIA Novosti

Liepa spoke of trust in Putin and thanked the Russian army

In November 2022, the ballerina gave an interview to the YouTube channel “Empathy Manuchi”. The artist expressed gratitude to the Russian Armed Forces for “allowing us to still live, make creative plans, and meet with friends.” In addition, Liepa said that she trusts Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, she also noted that she felt sorry for Ukraine and ashamed of the Baltic countries in the context of the demolition of Soviet monuments.

Photo: Turar Kazangapov / Reuters

And although it is from the other side that they say that we are fooled and that the Kremlin has clouded our brains, this is everyone’s business and everyone’s choice. It seems to me that right now we finally understand everything perfectly and accurately Ilze LiepaSoviet and Russian ballerina

Liepa received Lithuanian citizenship by exception in 2000

The Bolshoi Theater soloist was awarded Lithuanian citizenship for dancing with Lithuanian ballet dancer Petras Skirmantas for more than ten years. Meanwhile, according to the Lithuanian Law on Citizenship, a person who has received citizenship exceptionally is deprived of it if his actions threaten the security interests of Lithuania, publicly expresses support for a state that threatens the security interests of Lithuania or other member states of the European Union and their allies .

Photo: Sergey Pyatakov / RIA Novosti

Related materials:

In September, figure skater Margarita Drobyazko was deprived of her Lithuanian citizenship for supporting Russia.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda signed a decree depriving the athlete of her citizenship. The reason was the figure skater’s performance in the show of Olympic ice dancing champion Tatyana Navka in Russia. At the same time, Drobyazko stated that she would not give up Russia in order to preserve her Lithuanian passport.