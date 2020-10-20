The Moscow Theater of Illusion fired the ballerina Ksenia Turysheva for gaining excess weight during her home regime during the pandemic. The girl went to court. About this on Tuesday, October 20, writes EAN portal.

The ballerina signed a contract with the Moscow theater on February 5. During her work, she took part in 15 performances.

With the introduction of restrictive measures in the country due to COVID-19, the troupe was temporarily dismissed to their homes. On April 28, the artistic director called the ballerina, who informed the girl about her dismissal, since she allegedly did not pass the probationary period. The theater worker did not specify the reasons.

Later, Turysheva learned that all artists and employees of the administrative department who were on probation were fired from the theater. The girl filed a lawsuit. Reading out the description of Turysheva, the representative of the theater read out: “As for a ballet dancer, there are problems with being overweight.”

“With a height of 164 cm I weigh 55 kg. Such weight cannot be called superfluous, I specially underwent examination and consulted with specialists. They say that you cannot continue to lose weight, on the contrary, you need to add muscles, ”the ballerina said in a conversation with the publication.

The court declared the dismissal of the ballerina illegal. Now the employer must accept Turysheva back, as well as compensate the artist for 56 thousand rubles of salary and 5 thousand rubles for moral damage.

At the end of September, an instructor from a Moscow fitness club was fired after being poisoned by a dangerous fat burner. The 20-year-old trainer used dinitrophenol, a prohibited substance, to improve his form. The man himself denies this information