An ingredient for the fatal dancer, which was not reported on the label of those biscuits: she died at just 25 years old

The story of this one dancer comes from New York, but has already spread throughout the world through social networks. Órla Baxendale lost her life at just 25 years old after eating biscuits. She was allergic to peanuts, which were contained in the food but were not included in the list of ingredients.

The dancer went in anaphylactic shock and then his heart stopped forever. She had bought those biscuits in a shop, whose owners had forgotten to update the label on the ingredients.

Just one biscuit, a couple of fatal bites. Órla Baxendale felt short of breath and immediately realized what was happening to her. She knew very well that she was allergic to peanuts. On January 11th the dancer passed away forever.

The prosecutor's words after the dancer's death

Órla's death was caused by an unfortunate incident involving the consumption of a biscuit produced by Cookies United and sold by Stew Leonard's, which contained undeclared peanuts.

These are the words of prosecutor Marijo Adimey, who explained that all the biscuits have been recalled. The police have opened an investigation into the death of the 25-year-old and those involved are currently under investigation. The lawyer of the dancer's family also intervened in the matter, declaring:

There was gross negligence on the part of the manufacturer and sellers for not indicating on the biscuit packaging that the product contained peanuts.

This story has gone around the world and is causing a lot of discussion. A 25-year-old girl lost her life due towrong label of a pack of biscuits. If he had read the word peanuts on the package or seen the drawing, he would not have consumed them now she would still be alive. The family expressed their anger and demands justice for Órla Baxendale.