1-2 Wild Card in 2024?

Superbike teams and riders are returning from one two days of testing in Barcelona in which they were able to prepare for Round 2 scheduled for Montmelò next week. The test rider was also there to support Ducati Michele Pirro.

This is his analysis at the end of the tests, there is no lack of hope of perhaps being able to compete for a wild card this season in the series-derived World Championship: “I had been missing from the World Superbike environment for five years – Pirro's words – it was nice to ride with the Panigale V4R and Pirelli tyres. I collected data to try to help Alvaro and the others, but also to develop the bike for the future. The other manufacturers push a lot and the level is very high. I tried different solutions for Alvaro's ballast, for some engine components and for the balance of the bike. I wasn't that far behind the fastest riders, so I'm happy with the first test with a Superbike in a while. I hope to continue with Superbike, perhaps with another Misano test. This year I won't be able to race in MotoGP with the wild cards and I hope to do one or two in Superbike.”

The new Concessions regulation in MotoGP, in fact, has canceled the wild cards for manufacturers in class A such as Ducati. As regards the fight for the title, Pirro underlined that he was pleasantly surprised by the performance of Nicolò Bulega: “I see Nicolò very well; he's driving well, he's a good guy and he's fast. He is really impressive, a good talent and a very good driver”.