Genoa. “Financing research is our favorite sport”: this has been the claim of the charitable initiatives organized by the “Vialli and Mauro Foundation for research and sport” since 2003 to raise funds to be used to achieve increasingly challenging objectives. In over twenty years, 23 “goals have been achieved”, including the donation of diagnostic machinery, the financing of scholarships and of course research projects.

The tradition continues, with objective number 24. From the evening organized at Carlo Felice on January 8th “My name is Luca. Ballata per Vialli” and from the first sales of the book “Le cose importa” there is a proceeds of 130,000 euros which will be donated to the NeMO Clinical Centers of Milan and Arenzano (GE), involved in the three-year project “MOMALS: multi-monitoring and analysis omics of ALS” (with a total value of 481,200 euros).

Massimo Mauro continues the commitment made with his friend Gianluca Vialli. A year after his death, he created a special event to celebrate the champion with a charitable purpose. To do so he chose Genoa, a city that Gianluca loved and which saw him as a protagonist on the pitch with Sampdoria, finding ample support from Giovanni Toti, President of the Liguria Region. The show “My name is Luca. Ballata per Vialli”, curated by Elastica, involved football champions, actors, artists and journalists. Many emotions were experienced in the packed Carlo Felice, with the moving peak of the song read by Sofia Vialli, a tribute to her father, culminating in the standing ovation of the theatre.

The 130,000 euros that will be donated consist of the proceeds from the sale of tickets for the show (net of theater expenses), which sold out in just a few days, in addition to spontaneous donations from companies and individuals who wanted to support the initiative, for a total of 105,000 euros. Furthermore, the Foundation donates to Objective 24 its share of the rights of Gianluca Vialli's book “Le cose importa” (published by Mondadori, edited by Marco Ponti and Pier Domenico Baccalario, director and writer of “La Bella Season”); it is 25 thousand euros, a figure hopefully destined to increase with the next sales of the volume, already in the editorial rankings.

“An extraordinary result – comments the president of the Liguria Region – a sign of how the memory of Vialli, as a footballer but above all as a man, is still very much alive in the minds and hearts of the Genoese, who have once again proven themselves generous and capable of take action for a cause of great importance: continuing research on ALS and cancer. This had been the great desire and commitment that Vialli, after his successes as a footballer, had embraced and for which he had spent himself. A man who worked to support people in difficulty facing the disease, he did so until the end, before leaving too soon. With the help of the Genoese, businesses and private individuals who made this donation possible, Vialli's dream has certainly taken an important step forward and is closer to becoming reality” – concludes Giovanni Toti.

“The credit for this donation goes to the city of Genoa and to all the people who love Gianluca. I am grateful for the availability and support received from all the entities involved and our Foundation will continue to finance research on ALS, as Luca wanted, for as long as there is a need” – commented Massimo Mauro, President of the Vialli Foundation and Mauro.