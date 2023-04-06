Andrés Caicedo defended himself as best he could from the demons that lived in his head. The writer from Cali who achieved recognition after his suicide, at the age of 25, was always tormented. He was a misunderstood artist who grew up watching his mother speak to his two dead brothers about him and at the same time being the miracle, the only one of the sons to survive. Before he was born, his family suffered their first loss when Juan Carlos, his eldest, died. When Andrés was 7 years old, the second died, Pachito, a boy who was born with hydrocephalus and only lived two years. The writer’s childhood, marked by death, is the beginning of a new documentary about his life that explores his fascination for horror stories through the scripts he wrote in this genre.

ballad for dead children, directed by Jorge Navas from Cali, is a documentary told in the key of horror about Andrés Caicedo who reads vampire stories and writes horror scripts with the dream that Hollywood will buy them. Navas makes references to classic horror movies to show the underworld of Andrés Caicedo and get closer to the man behind the myth. “It is a film about a person who suffered a lot, about anguish, about a very dark moment,” Navas says by phone.

The tormented voice of Caicedo (Cali, 1951-1977) was in everything he wrote, but ―says the director― “unfortunately his suicide overshadowed his power as an author.” Luis Ospina, who died in 2019, appears in the documentary as a personal friend of Andrés Caicedo, but also as his reader. In one part, while teaching the translations into different languages ​​of Long live music!, his posthumous novel, says that Caicedo’s work is still valid because of its value and not because of the efforts of a few good friends, as those who are not so convinced of his genius have affirmed. “The mistake of Colombian literature with the work of Andrés was to believe that it was a local phenomenon, that is why they continue to say that it is an invention of friends, but it is already a fact that his work has transcended. They are books about the problems of adolescence, which are always the same”, Ospina said in the documentary, which was scheduled to be released in theaters in 2020, but the pandemic postponed it.

A drawing made by Andrés Caicedo, from the archive of his sister, Rosario Caicedo. Personal file of Rosario Caicedo

His suicide at the age of 25 aroused an interest in what he did that was elusive in life. ballad for dead children focuses on the part of the story in which Andrés travels to the United States, in 1973, believing that he was going to stay there living on his horror scripts. But he failed and the months that he lived on Alvarado Street, in Los Angeles, marked what would remain of his life.

Her three sisters appear in the documentary, but Rosario is the one who tells what that time was like, when she helped him translate into English, with the help of a dictionary, the terrifying stories he wrote. She was 23 years old and Andrés would be about to turn 22, when she settled for a few months in her apartment in Houston, where she had recently arrived from Cali. “Her plan of hers was delusional: she wanted me to translate her scripts to offer them to Roger Corman in Hollywood,” Rosario says by phone. “She knew that it was a dream that she was not going to give herself, but it was convenient for her to be there.” Having made that trip was definitive. In Los Angeles she began to write Long live music!, his most famous book.

“For me, this documentary means a lot, not only for what it is, but also because it was made at a time when Andrés’s letters, which were going to be published by the Fondo de Cultura Económica, were banned,” says Rosario. In 2017, the other two sisters, María Victoria and Pilar, opposed the publication of a book with her correspondence, Rosario then denounced censorship from part of the family. The letters, which remained in the Luis Ángel Arango Library, others in the possession of Luis Ospina and the family, were finally published by Planeta in 2020 in two volumes: Correspondence (1970 – 1973) and Correspondence (1974-1977).

Jorge Navas had already made a documentary on the work of Caicedo, Gorehole (1997), but this time it shows a defeated character. In ballad for dead children, Caicedo is the spoiled son, the only man, who is not capable of carrying the weight that this means in a traditional family. “Andrés was not the son that my mother hoped to have, he was not the ‘normal’ son, who was going to get married, who was going to lead the life of a boy from Cali, from the upper middle class. He was not the son that my mother expected, but she adored him, ”says Rosario. The traversed, the only book that managed to publish in life in an almost handmade edition, was financed by his mother. “He was a child in pain, who was horribly terrified of growing up, but at the same time he was very advanced for his age,” says her sister. A child who wrote about people who ate others, about suffocated dogs and exploding pianos.

The explosion of August 7, as the tragedy of the explosion of six trucks full of dynamite in the center of Cali on August 7, 1956 is known, appears in the documentary as a key to understanding Caicedo’s disturbances and his obsession with death. Navas says that Caicedo’s relationship with horror movies had a lot to do with his family history, but also with the violence that the country was experiencing, massacres, murders. “His brothers became a kind of “ghosts”, his mother kept talking to them at home and that created an imaginary that led him to live, somehow, very close to death. He was a child who defended himself as best he could from everything that tormented him, ”says the director.

Caicedo always went against the current. The presentation of the documentary talks about how in full boom of Latin American literature and magical realism, while all the writers sought to migrate to Barcelona or Paris to get a powerful publishing house, he, from the Colombian province, wrote film scripts adapting stories by HP Lovecraft, the master of horror, to offer them to Roger Corman, the famous producer of B-movies. Alberto Fuguet, who put together the autobiography my body is a cell When he accessed Caicedo’s unpublished drawers, he pointed out that Cali was the number one “enemy” of Macondo and everything he represents. “The literature of boom he is very macho, very patriarchal, and this confused, drugged, anarchic boy, fascinated by westerns and horror movies and rock and salsa has nothing to do with his context”.

There are very few images of Caicedo, but Navas managed to rescue excerpts from television interviews and photos from his childhood with his family for the documentary. There is the photo of Andrés smiling posing for the camera a week before his suicide and also those of the famous session of the photographer Eduardo Carvajal, caliwood eye, in which Caicedo is seen wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, loose hair and his iconic thick-framed glasses.

