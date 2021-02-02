Randy Glassburn, president and CEO of Ball State Financial in Muncie, Ind., has retired after 33 years in the credit union industry.

Glassburn came aboard the institution then known as Ball State Federal Credit Union in 1988 and in his time there helped expand it from 7,000 members and $27 million of assets to more than 11,000 members and $100 million of assets in 2020. During Glassburn’s career, he was inducted into the Indiana Credit Union Hall of Fame in 1998, served on multiple industry boards and in 2014 received the Indiana Credit Union League’s Professional Achievement Award.

Glassburn also led Ball State FCU through a merger last year with Financial Center first Credit Union, which brought additional banking options and a broader suite of technologies to members. Since that merger, the credit union has operated as Ball State Financial, a division of Financial Center First.

“Randy Glassburn focused his life’s work upon Indiana credit unions and his main focus has always been to take care of the members,” J. Kevin Ryan, President of Financial Center and Ball State Financial, said in a press release. “We plan to honor Randy’s legacy by continuing to give our very best to the many members we have the opportunity to serve.”

Financial Center First representatives did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding whether a successor will be named at Ball State Financial.