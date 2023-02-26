Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

Split

The Belarusian President sees US actions as the decisive factor in ending the Ukraine war. © IMAGO/Vladimir Astapkovich

According to Alexander Lukashenko, Russia is open to an end to the Ukraine war. Whether and when, however, is the responsibility of the USA.

Minsk – According to Alexander Lukashenko, an end to the Ukraine war lies solely in the hands of the USA and not with Vladimir Putin. During an interview in the Chinese media, the President of Belarus made a lot of noise mug clear that Russia supports an end to the Ukraine conflict.

While six countries did not participate in the UN vote and the accompanying scolding of Russia for the war of aggression in Ukraine, Lukashenko believes that a “peaceful solution would depend on US measures”. “The ball is in the United States’ playing field,” said the Belarusian president a day before the anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Lukashenko on the end of the Ukraine war: “Everything depends on the Americans”

“I am 100 percent convinced that the Russians tend to want an end to the conflict,” the Belarusian president said in a video excerpt released by pool one, a close Telegram channel of Lukashenko’s press service. “Everything depends on the Americans.”

“Take practical steps toward peace, and there will be peace,” the publication read. Before Lukashenko, who reinstated the death penalty for officials in Belarus, added for an end to the Ukraine war: “Our path in Ukraine is a path of peace.” What exactly the Belarusian president means with this statement, however, is the statement not to take.

However, it is unclear whether these are steps taken or future steps to bring about a peace plan for an end to the Ukraine war, as presented by China with the announced 12-point plan for Ukraine.

End of the Ukraine war: USA announce new weapons deliveries with high-tech drones

Meanwhile, the United States has recently announced further arms deliveries for the Ukraine war. In a statement from the administration of US President Joe Biden, it said on the delivery of military equipment that Ukraine would receive, among other things, high-tech drones, such as the Switchblade 600 type to repel Russian aggression.”

According to the statement, other deliveries will also include: “The package also includes a large quantity of ammunition for 155mm artillery systems and Highly Mobile Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), which have proven so effective on the battlefield, as well as mine clearance equipment and equipment in support of the… secure communication.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Annalena Baerbock on the end of the Ukraine war

The calculation behind Lukashenko’s statements about the end of the Ukraine war cannot be foreseen, especially given that the Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced on Friday known on Telegram gave orders to carry out “combat readiness measures”. A Belarusian missile unit is said to have followed a report in the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Independent according to “move to a designated area for combat use”, although it was initially unclear which region was meant.

In addition, an end to the hostilities is also a long way off because the government in Kiev and Germany’s top politicians do not expect the Ukraine war to end quickly. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier promised, for example, that “Putin’s favour” would not be done. And Chancellor Olaf Scholz also made similar comments on the subject in “Maybrit Illner”, while Germany also promised Ukraine more Leopard 2 tanks. There are no signs from either camp that an end to the Ukraine war is only a matter of time – despite Lukashenko’s objections to the United States and Russia’s benevolence. (mst)