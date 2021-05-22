Necessity moderates the anger of the contenders, who have come through three finite finals tournaments. It was in the treatment of hateful projects. Of those in which contrary models, styles and ideologies are evident. In increasing business taxes, Peronism achieved only 124 votes in Deputies (five less than the quorum, which is 129) and at the cost of agreed modifications, let someone know at what price. The opposition got 104. With a frayed ranks, it saved another hateful project: the new Fiscal Consensus. Thanks to the fact that the opposition spared his life.

He warned him that they were running out of a quorum, and that it was better to negotiate the postponement of an approval, which the governors watch over. It allows them to continue charging, and even increase, the distorting taxes demonized by fiscal orthodoxy (Gross Income, Stamps). In the Senate, Peronism nailed 38 votes against 26 of the opposition to approve the legalization of the Covid controls requested by the Executive, so that they will pay attention to the observance of the controls that cut freedoms and transgress jurisdictions. A faithful portrait of the parity with which the great actors go to the elections. The weakness in the Deputies is explained, because the Frente de Todos is the first minority. It is less understood in the Senate because it is a comfortable majority. On the scoreboard, Massa is beating Cristina in productivity.

Parity is placed above these results and forces both to postpone quarrels – whatever their dimension – as long as they do not deepen differences. Peronism has tolerated the flood of Chicanas from the opposition out of reluctance to defend their candidate for Procuracy. Alberto does not force himself in favor of Daniel Rafecas; Cristina does not force herself against it. With professionalism, Peronism accommodates itself to these healthy opinions of reality. He administers a divided country, with a transgenic leadership and an opposition that juggles in the small area to make tribes united only by the program of representing the non-Peronist vote.

A triumph in search of an author

The variety of clans that make up Together for Change prevented the opposition from making a notable success in public opinion. Perhaps the most important of the year: Between Friday of the previous week and last Tuesday, they pulverized the quorum for the session that the ruling party was preparing to approve the Reform of the prosecutor’s regime. A triumph in politics is a temporary triumph, but not a poor one (“Mano a mano”, tango). That Friday the 15th, the Peronism had summoned the following Tuesday, by surprise, the plenary of commissions, to change the system of prosecutors with a reduction of the number necessary to appoint the Attorney General, to give it a periodicity of 5 years, all under the control of a Bicameral. This reform is, for the opposition, more serious than a reform of the Constitution and than any other system change.

A defeat that seeks a responsible

The alarm about the progress of the project mobilized the opposition chiefs, and they worked on the quorum for the session, which has been postponed until further notice. Phones got up that never connect, like those of Roberto Lavagna or Nicolás del Caño, who added their refusal to that of Juntos por el Cambio. Mario Negri and Cristian Ritondo exhausted those contacts and compromised legislators from all parties, to subtract their vote.

This mobilization of the opposition from Congress had two supports that deserve a moment of reflection. 1) Olivos made little effort to prevent the project’s quorum from being fumigated. Alberto did not lift a finger to stop the opposition barrage to ward off the threat of approval. With the postponement of the PASO, or the war against the plague, Alberto had made sure that the governors entered the game of Olivos. It did not happen in this case. 2) Neither did the Instituto Patria do much to counteract the opposition’s clean and jerk. As if Cristina also ignored a plot that recognizes a single operating power plant: the office of Sergio Massa, Martín Soria’s godfather, who must be licking wounds. In this episode they seem to have played a game of their own, very much in the style of that ledge walker who is the head of the deputies.

Deputies, with just enough to tax business

Whoever seeks an X-ray of the power of the ruling party and the opposition has to put a magnifying glass on the result of the vote on the law that increases the corporate income tax, 124 to 104 votes. The objective of the initiative is: 1) to disrupt the system inherited from the management of Cambiemos and 2) to compensate for the reduction that the drop in earnings on wages meant for the Treasury. 60% of that tribute goes to the provinces. Election times are moments of bragging and presumptions of strength, to seize one’s vote and scare the adversary.

Muscle is measured by the ability to sustain projects that call for unity and dissipate divisions. For the Peronism of the Frente de Todos, the reduction of earnings to wages sought to alleviate the burden on the pockets of voters from the middle-class rostrum. This electorate is concentrated in the big cities, where the opposition vote is strong. The initiative seeks to break it. The companies, on the other hand, do not vote, nor do their representatives – the businessmen – contribute votes to any of the parties.

Urgent changes to compensate for co-participation

The final result of that rule remains open. In full session, the ruling party made changes in the profit scales on which the taxes to be collected are calculated. The government had made a calculation on a chargeable rate of 30%, which the tax would allow to collect about $ 120,000 million. Double what was lost due to lower earnings than wages.

The Congressional Budget Office had estimated much more, because it considered that the 25% rate of the norm inherited from the Macri administration is still in force for this year. Carlos Heller gave an elaborate explanation of changes in the scales of the “incremental values” of earnings, which narrows the difference between the two calculations.

Let’s be verbatim for a moment, for the benefit of the reader and taxpayer: “Companies that have a profitability of up to 5 million pesos – he said – are going to pay an aliquot of 25 percent, those that have a profitability between 5 and 50 million of pesos, an aliquot of 30 percent, and those that have a profitability greater than 50 million pesos, an aliquot of 35 percent. This should always be understood incrementally. In other words, it means that a company that earns 60 million pesos, for example, you will pay, for the first 5 million pesos, an aliquot of 25 percent; for the amount between 5 million pesos and 50 million pesos, an aliquot of 30 percent, and for what exceeds 50 million pesos, an aliquot of 35 percent. That is the way it should be calculated. ” Very clear, right? Let the counter pass.

The experts estimate that the final contribution will be around $ 200,000 million. A more than generous compensation for over $ 50,000 million of the fiscal cost of the reduction of earnings to wages. The governors celebrate, who are waiting for the Senate to approve this reform.

Peronism, without a quorum at dawn

Election times put a brake on the inquinas. The majority blocks put their wrist to the test around 4 am on Thursday, when they warned that the session was running out of a quorum to approve nothing less than the Fiscal Consensus.

This project is rejected by the opposition, but did not want to take advantage of the fall of the quorum as a depth bomb against this ruling party that he had already given everything he could gather, a few hours before, with the 124 votes for company profits. In a moment of confrontation without quarter – which is not this – the opposition would have taken the opportunity to precipitate a vote and win the game over the ruling party.

Cautious in the face of a total war scenario, the JxC trio – Negri, Ritondo, López – negotiated with Massa and Máximo Kirchner a postponement of the vote until a new date, which may occur only in June, when sanitary restrictions expire. Or earlier, if they agree on an emergency protocol to meet virtually. It was 4 in the morning, a good number of legislators were retiring tired, after 12 hours of session, to travel to their provinces. Lack of authority in the ruling bloc? At these extremes, Christianity is more disciplined.

The deputies who respond to Olivos are more unruly and left their block without number. The opposition preferred moderation, so as not to upset the governors who need distorting taxes. Also because the ruling party could react by delaying the session until the number was rebuilt and, in retaliation for that mischief, put the Procurement Reform project in them, which already has a commission opinion.

Friendly fire in the ruling party

On the same day there were other agreed votes, such as the postponement of the STEP, which added in peace votes from the ruling party and the opposition. The manager of those agreements, Wado de Pedro, was shown in some corridors of Deputies to the sombrerazos with opposition legislators. He crossed paths with his counterpart in the negotiation of the project, the opposing interblock trio.

They congratulated each other on the neatness in fulfilling the agreement. How much courtesy? To noises that made the debate screech, all friendly fire on the ruling party and the opposition. José Luis Ramón, head of the hinge block that Sergio Massa uses to compensate for strengths and weaknesses with his Christian partners, said outside the table that he closed that agreement. They owe him something, because he warned that this law is unconstitutional. “What did they achieve with that? – he complained -. To reach an agreement and who knows with what agreement, which is not visible, especially for the middle blocks. That is the reality.”

He is calling for something, but he also expresses the thought of his boss, Massa, who always pushed for a smooth suspension of the primaries. In this he differentiated himself from extreme Christianity, Máximo, and relied on Alberto and the governors. Most of the leaders want to disengage from the national leg of this year’s elections. The anchor that nationalizes everything is the STEP: Without national primaries, it is easier for them to provincialize the elections. Most of the officialisms are in a position to win, and that is why they do not want national primaries that intervene in the strategy and the discourse to comply with the Peronism of the AMBA.

