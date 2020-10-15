The Delhi Capitals team on Wednesday gave a chance to young pacer Tushar Deshpande in the match against Rajasthan Royals. The 25-year-old fast bowler took two wickets in this match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The 25-year-old Mumbai-based bowler was given a chance to replace Harshal Patel.The Delhi team won the toss and decided to bat first. Delhi scored a challenging score of 161 for seven with the help of Shikhar Dhawan and half-century from captain Shreyas Iyer. Deshpande bowled the first over of the innings. He gave away 11 runs in this over. Ben Stokes hit two fours on his bowling.

Stokes out

However, when he was called for bowling again in the 11th over of the innings, he got his first success. He dismissed Stokes on the second ball of his second over. Stokes missed out on a slow cutter and was dismissed for 41. Deshpande was quite happy after getting the first wicket. He took his second wicket by dismissing Shreyer Gopal on the last ball of the match.

It is a coincidence that in a conversation with Sports Star magazine, Tushar had said that he became a ball boy in a match during the 2008 IPL. The match was played at the Wankhede Stadium. Deshpande was just 13 years old at that time. In the IPL 2020 auction, Deshpande was bought by the Delhi Capitals team for Rs 20 lakh. Deshpande has lived up to the confidence in his first match.

Delhi’s bowling is strong

Kagiso Rabada and Andre Nortje bowled brilliantly for Delhi in the last overs of the innings. Deshpande was given the responsibility of throwing the last over of the innings. Rajasthan needed 22 runs in the last over and Rahul Tewatia was batting. Tusshar was helped by Ajinkya Rahane who made a superb fielding on the boundary and saved a six. In the last over, Deshpande conceded 8 runs. Delhi won the match by 13 runs. Deshpande took two wickets for 37 runs in his four overs.

Career flight

Deshpande made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in 2016-2017. He then represented Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in List A in 2018-19.