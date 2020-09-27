Balkans The leaders of the Kosovo War Veterans Organization were arrested on suspicion of putting pressure on witnesses

The Kosovo Special Court cited the arrests as grounds for breach of confidentiality, retaliation and harassment of witnesses.

Two The leader of the Kosovo War Veterans Organization has been arrested on suspicion of harassing and pressuring witnesses. The matter was reported on Saturday by the Hague war crimes tribunal and the news agency AFP.

They were arrested on Friday during a search of the organization’s premises. The war crimes tribunal announced on Saturday that both detainees had been transported to The Hague. The search took place at premises in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, and the arrests related to documents previously held by a veterans’ organization from the Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC), which contain information on witnesses and future events.

Documentation are confidential, according to AFP, and at least some of the witnesses are on the witness protection program. The Veterans Association has said it has received confidential documents as an anonymous shipment.

The Kosovo Special Court cited the arrests as grounds for breach of confidentiality, retaliation and harassment of witnesses. The court operates under Kosovo law, but is physically located in The Hague, the Netherlands, precisely to better protect witnesses from harassment than in Kosovo.

Arrested Hysni Gucati and Nasim Haradinaj have served in the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), an ethnic Albanian guerrilla group that fought against Serbia in 1998-1999 and pursued Kosovo’s independence.

Several KLA leaders are investigating war crimes allegations by a special court, including the President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci. Thaci is a former political leader of the KLA, who has been held responsible by a court prosecutor for nearly a hundred murders.

Former Prime Minister of Kosovo Ramush Haradinaj had to resign in 2019 to answer charges of war crimes. Haradinaj is a former leader of the Kosovo Liberation Army and served as commander of the Albanian rebels in the 1990s.

Many KLA veterans oppose the existence of the entire court and question its legitimacy. From their point of view, it was a war of independence that ended the oppression of Albanians by the Serbian regime.

In conflict about 13,000 people died, most of them Albanians. Several Serbian politicians and generals have since been convicted of war crimes.

According to AFP, the Kosovo Special Court is investigating allegations of retaliation by Kosovo rebels during and after the war.