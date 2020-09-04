Balkans | The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia improved relations between the two countries at the White House

Progress was made on economic disagreements, but neither still agrees to recognize each other.

Balkan Arch enemies Kosovo and Serbia agree on Friday at White House in Washington, USA to improve relations with President Donald Trumpin hosted.

Neighboring countries have refused to recognize each other as a result of bloody warfare and hatred.

According to Trump, Kosovo and Serbia agreed to improve their economic relations. The Prime Minister of Kosovo, who was in talks Avdullah Hotin according to the result was a big step in the relationship and that this should lead to mutual recognition between the countries. President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić agreed, although acknowledged that there are still major differences between the countries.

Albanian majority Kosovo declared independence from Russian-backed Serbia in 2008. Hundreds of UN member states – including Finland – have recognized Kosovo’s independence. Russia and China, among others, are opposed to independence at the UN.

More than 13,000 people died in the Kosovo conflict in 1998-1999. Most of the victims were Kosovo Albanians, but the Kosovo Liberation Army also participated in atrocities against Serbs and Albanians.

The war ended with the bombing of the military alliance NATO, after which Serbia withdrew its troops from Kosovo.